“If I Have To Pay $1,000,000, I Will Pay $1,000,000”: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dumbfounded By ‘Hakeem Olajuwon Backlash’ For His Training, Backs Rockets Legend

Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines earlier in the offseason by joining up with NBA legend, Hakeem Olajuwon. The Greek Freak chose to do it, as he sought to improve his game. However, taking the help of the Olajuwon to do it came at a steep price point. More specifically, Hakeem is known to charge $50,000 per week for training sessions. This is something that has come under fire in the last month or so, with even former NBA star, Gilbert Arenas having a lot to say on the matter. Despite this, Giannis had a different opinion, while on air with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo has been candid about his appreciation for the Rockets icon’s greatness. Like many others, he felt he could improve dramatically under the care of Hakeem. So, when he saw the backlash the legend was receiving as soon as news about his charges broke, ‘the Greek Freak’ was quick to comment. Defending him recently, the Freak even named a much higher price he’d be willing to pay to enjoy the Nigerian legend’s service.

Giannis Antetokounmpo justifies Hakeem Olajuwon’s charges for practice sessions

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not a man known to underplay the greatness of others. He once even asked for LaMelo Ball’s jersey, despite being the one to score the game-winner in a contest between them.

Advertisement

So, if he can show that much respect for a young star he won a contest against, there was never much doubt he’d go above and beyond to stand with someone he has looked up to all his life. And sure enough, Antetokounmpo wasted no time in defending him. The following is what he said, as per Sirius XM NBA Radio.

“At the end of the day, Hakeem [Olajuwon] is one of the best players to ever play the game. You cannot even disrespect him in no shape or form. He is probably top 10 to ever play this game, if not the most skilled big to ever play this game. So, if somebody like me, two-time MVP, champion, seek for advice from the most skilled big man of all time… And you know, I have to pay $1,000,000, I will pay $1,000,000! He takes time away from his kids, you know, away from his home, and away from the things that he enjoy to do, to kinda help you be better. If he choose to charge you with money, it’s okay. I see there’s nothing wrong with that. So, I don’t understand like, I saw some things earlier, like two weeks ago, that they were saying like, ‘why he was charging?’. There is nothing wrong with him charging.”

Despite Giannis’s justification of Olajuwon’s charging, the star also revealed that Hakeem wasn’t willing to charge him in the first place.

“In no shape or form, he told me to pay.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SiriusXMNBA/status/1710361721645236545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Given how much he defended Olajuwon’s him, Giannis likely did end up paying a certain amount. That said, the fact that Hakeem asked him not to pay anything is clearly new information, especially considering it was seldom ever mentioned by anyone else. Still, this tidbit does embarrass those who have vehemently spoken out against the legend.

Perhaps all those who spoke out so staunchly against Hakeem Olajuwon have now received a lesson on the importance of the whole story.

Kobe Bryant also received lessons from Hakeem Olajuwon

Kobe Bryant was perhaps the greatest student of the game there ever was. From the very beginning of his career, the Lakers icon looked to improve his game in any way he possibly could. So, he naturally also looked towards Hakeem Olajuwon for advice too. The YouTube video below shows footage from their session together.

Today’s NBA is no less skilled than the older eras. Yet, even a retired Olajuwon’s moves look smoother than anything the players of today could manage. It is no wonder he is often hailed as the greatest big man of all time.