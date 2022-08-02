Vanessa Bryant defends Kobe Bryant’s $600 million legacy by bashing Shams Charania over Nike statement

Vanessa Bryant quickly dismisses rumors that DeMar DeRozan is the new face of the Nike-endorsed Kobe Bryant brand.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, died tragically in 2020 in a helicopter crash. Nike and Vanessa Bryant agreed to return the Kobe Bryant line to the company and restart production this spring.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Nike also found its new face of the line in DeMar DeRozan on Monday. Few players in the NBA have worn more Kobes than DeRozan over the course of his career, particularly in recent years. DeRozan’s Kobe collection includes rare, custom, and unreleased versions of the late Laker great’s signature shoe.

Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022

In that regard, there isn’t a better front man for the Kobe line than DeRozan. Furthermore, DeRozan’s status as a mid-range master and a Los Angeles native only adds to the case for him to be Nike’s Kobe Bryant face.

For a variety of reasons, DeRozan is an obvious choice to carry the mantle of Nike’s Kobe-branded shoes.

.@DeMar_DeRozan wearing the Nike Kobe 8 “Year Of The Horse” against Atlanta 😤 pic.twitter.com/6xThRQ0LR2 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) February 25, 2022

Vanessa Bryant clarifies DeMar DeRozan’s collaboration with Nike’s Kobe Bryant shoe line

Shams Charania broke the story, claiming that DeRozan would be the face of the Kobe Bryant sneaker line. Nike had just reached an agreement with the Bryant estate, so it made sense for DeRozan to represent his idol.

DeRozan has always worn Kobe sneakers throughout his career, and it appeared that he was the de facto representative for Kobe’s sneakers. Vanessa Bryant, on the other hand, claims that this is simply not the case.

Bryant stated in now-deleted comments on Instagram:

“False. He does not represent the Kobe brand. Nobody is.” Bryant went on to say after that: “I love that he supports Kobe, but the caption is incorrect. It’s false information. Only Kobe is the face of his clothing line. If that changes in the future, I’m sure Nike and I will issue an announcement.”

Vanessa Bryant responds to @ShamsCharania’s report of DeMar Derozan being face of Kobe’s Nike signature line https://t.co/wWfIrNN8Pw pic.twitter.com/qC6pkBW6O5 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) August 1, 2022

Bryant has been fiercely protective of Kobe’s brand and legacy since his death, so it’s not surprising that she was quick to dispel any rumors. In any case, it is clear that DeRozan is simply a Nike athlete with a penchant for Kobe.

