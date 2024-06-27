Ja Morant Hilariously Celebrates Grizzlies’ Drafting Zach Edey With Rush Hour 3 Reference

The Memphis Grizzlies did not overthink their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They picked the reigning two-time National College Basketball Player of the Year Zach Edey, adding an incredible lob threat and a menacing presence in the paint. Grizzlies star Ja Morant immediately approved of the pick, even posting a hilarious clip on Instagram to express his excitement about playing with the center.

The guard poked fun at Edey’s 7-foot-4 frame with a snippet from Rush Hour 3. In it, actor Chris Tucker’s character opens a sliding door and walks right into a tall Asian man. He tries to move him with both hands confusing it for another door, but soon realizes that a massive human is blocking his path. An astonished Tucker then looks up at the man and yells, “Woah! Damn!” in rib-tickling fashion.

Ja Morant’s new instagram story pic.twitter.com/ruWi8L9QQI — BIGMEM12 (@BIGMEM12) June 27, 2024

The hilarious scene perfectly encapsulated what most people, including NBA players, will likely feel when they stand alongside Edey. The center is the tallest player in the Big Ten Conference’s history and will be among the three tallest players in the league alongside Victor Wembanyama and Boban Marjanovic.

Edey used his otherworldly frame to great effect in his last two campaigns in college with Purdue. He averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in his junior year and improved his numbers to 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in his final season.

He led his alma mater to the NCAA Championship Game and dominated UConn in the final, scoring 37 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. But his efforts weren’t enough, as Purdue lost 75-60.

However, Edey has his weaknesses as well. His frame limits his ability to move laterally. Scouts also expressed concerns about his ability to get back and forth in transition in the NBA, which affected his position in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, the Grizzlies are seemingly unbothered about the center’s cons and are excited about the pros of having him on their roster.

Edey is an elite shot-blocker and a tremendous finisher at the rim, making him a great fit, theoretically, for the Grizzlies. Memphis has Morant running the offense and Jaren Jackson Jr. anchoring the defense. The center can complement both players on either end of the floor with his finishing and shot-blocking, respectively.

Regardless of what the scouting reports suggest, the Grizzlies, especially Morant, are looking forward to having Edey on their roster. That said, how he overcomes his shortcomings remains to be seen.