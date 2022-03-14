“If I played with the kind of talent James Harden played with, I’d have atleast 5 rings!”: Paul Pierce and Gilbert Arenas slam the Sixers’ star for not changing his ways according to the situation

Sixers’ James Harden gets slammed by Paul Pierce and Gilbert Arenas over his ignorance about the change in roles with star teammates

James Harden is one of the most dynamic scorers the league has ever seen. The 6’5 guard can literally push his way inside the paint, and get points at will. During 2016-17, 17-18, and 18-19 seasons, Harden averaged over 30 points per game. Harden won the MVP honors in 2018, is a 10x NBA All-Star, a 3x Scoring Champion, and holds one Assists Leader title to his name.

However, the one thing James Harden does not have is a championship ring. It’s not because he hasn’t had help. Over the years, Harden has had a lot of spectacular teammates. He’s played with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Dwight Howard, Kyrie Irving, and many more great players. However, he hasn’t managed to win with any one of them. Paul Pierce and Gilbert Arenas broke down why this might be so.

Also Read: “LeBron James is a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player”: Isiah Thomas wants it to be known that the Lakers superstar is one of a kind following his major milestone

“James Harden does not understand how to change his role”: Paul Pierce

After all the players he’s teamed up with, James Harden now has another MVP-level teammate added to the list, Joel Embiid. The duo had a solid start together, but there are people who quesiton the pair’s term together.

Recently, Paul Pierce made his way to No Chill With Gil Podcast, where he sat down with Gilbert Arenas. The two talked about the kind of players Harden has played with, and why do his pairings always crash and burn.

“If I played with the talent that [James] Harden played with, I’d be walking out of here with 5 championships.” – @paulpierce34

😳😳😳

Watch the full clip here: https://t.co/QL31KEmbq2 pic.twitter.com/sISuvJuXgs — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) March 14, 2022

Also Read: “Stephen Curry, go wash your mouth with soap!”: When Sonya Curry scolded the 2x MVP for shouting obscenities during the 2018 Western Conference Finals

Well, Gilbert Arenas and Paul Pierce arent wrong. Harden doesn’t change his habits and adjust to his teammates. That often leads to problems, which results in him not winning. Harden tried to change his habit in Brooklyn, but the team fell apart, and Harden abandoned the sinking ship.

One hopes things go better for him in Philly, else we may see the fat suit coming into play faster than expected.