“Stephen Curry, go wash your mouth with soap!”: When Sonya Curry scolded the 2x MVP for shouting obscenities during the 2018 Western Conference Finals

When Warriors’ Stephen Curry got scolded by Sonya Curry after he dropped a game-high 35 points to edge the Dubs to a 2-1 lead

The roster that the Golden State Warriors assembled in the summer of 2016 was the greatest of the decade. Some might even say it was the greatest of the millennia, or in all of NBA History. They added Kevin Durant to a roster that already had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.

The team set an NBA record by going 16-1 in the 2017 Playoffs. The 2017-18 Houston Rockets were built with one purpose: to take down the Warriors. They were the only team in the NBA that came close to actually bothering the Kevin Durant Warriors in a 7-game series.

During the 2018 Western Conference Finals, the Rockets hosted the Dubs for series. After splitting the first two games, the series headed to the Bay, where Stephen Curry came alive finally, and took over.

Sonya Curry was not pleased with Stephen Curry despite his game-high 35 points

So far, during the first two games, the Rockets kept targeting Stephen Curry on defense and shutting him down on offense. This led to a lot of pent-up frustration within the 2x MVP. He finally exploded in Game 3, as he went off for 35 points. During the 3rd Quarter, Curry went off for 18 points, and after a tough make, yelled “This is my f—ing house!” at the crowd.

While it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, it got the crowd and Curry both charged up. However, the same landed Steph in trouble later. Before the next game, Steph shared how once he got home after Game 3, his mother had already sent him clips and scolded him.

Sonya Curry scolds Steph, tells him ‘I need to wash my mouth out’ with soap https://t.co/VdEj8L5K9Z pic.twitter.com/BImZukD4u9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 21, 2018

Well, I guess winning 2x NBA Championships and 2x MVP honors still wont exempt your behavior, especially in front of your mother.