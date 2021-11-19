“If I see Nikola Jokic, I’m just going to go the other way”: Sixers’ Head Coach Doc Rivers shares a hilarious incident involving the 2021 NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers praises Nikola Jokic, recalls how he pissed the Joker off by calling him a kid last year

The Sixers ended their 5-game losing streak tonight after defeating Denver Nuggets on the road. They slipped from the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference as Joel Embiid missed games due to COVID-19.

They did a great job against Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets concluding the game 103-89. Both teams were down two starters and Philly managed to take advantage of the situation.

The Joker racked up big numbers in the first half scoring 27 points on 10-12 shooting. He had 6 rebounds and 5 assists to go with that. Sixers, on the other hand, shared the offensive load and led by 5 before halftime. Jokic went scoreless in the second half and Philadelphia managed to stretch the lead and ensured a much-needed dub.

Will Barton no-look.

Nikola Jokic through contact. 1Q on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/FgT7hgwEtg — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2021

Doc Rivers thinks Nikola Jokic is playing better than his MVP season

Before the game, Doc Rivers addressed the media and shared a funny story involving the Denver Nuggets’ center.

“I mistakenly called him a kid last year and that pissed him off…I called him a guy in a bar and that pissed him off. So I’m gonna go the other way.”

In all likelihood, Doc ignoring him will piss him off as well.

Nikola Jokic won the MVP award over Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry last season. Some believe that the number of games played was a huge deciding factor. The Joker didn’t get the kind of recognition or the respect an MVP deserves. However, he continues to prove his worth each night leading his team to a 9-6 record without Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murry.

Nikola Jokic currently has the highest single-season PER of all time. And it’s not close. The gap between him (35.1) and the second player (Wilt Chamberlain at 32.1) is bigger than the gap between Wilt and the 45th player. pic.twitter.com/dswUcE5rf1 — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 15, 2021

Doc Rivers appreciated his efforts and believes he is playing better than his MVP season. Nikola Jokic has the highest single-season player efficiency rating of all time. He is arguably one of the best passing bigs in the league. Averaging 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists on 60% shooting he is one of the front runners in the MVP race this season as well.