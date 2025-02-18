“If I Wanted Pasta, I’ll Go to Olive Garden”: Charles Barkley Once Explained His Gripe with $16.4 Billion Brand

Charles Barkley has gripes with lots of different things and the only way he deals with them is by ranting on public platforms. Sir Charles often uses his interviews and appearances on different shows to vent about his dislikes about trivial things.

He did the same on Jimmy Fallon’s show during an appearance 10 years ago. The 11-time NBA All-Star started his tirade by claiming that he only likes plain vodka. So he shouldn’t be bombarded with options like vanilla vodka, coconut vodka, raspberry vodka, etc.

Fallon had admitted earlier that he likes the Chuckster’s unfiltered rants on his website about seemingly insignificant things. That was all the encouragement Barkley needed to air out all of his grievances.

“Certain things annoy me, Jimmy,” he admitted. After his rant on vodka, Barkley went to his next victim, Domino’s pizza.

“You know what I want when I go to Domino’s? Just pizza,” the former Phoenix Suns star declared. “I don’t want no wings, I don’t want no bread, I don’t want breadsticks…I just want pizza.”

A lot of people want options when they are ordering sides along with their pizza. Well, Charles Barkley is certainly not one of them.

“Now they selling pasta…If I wanted pasta, I’d go to Olive Garden. Come on man,” the TNT analyst said.

So it’s pretty clear that Barkley wants less options in food outlets so that he can get to the main attraction without any distraction. And it’s not surprising to see him call out Domino’s, because he has always been a fan of the $16.4 billion brand and pizza in general.

Barkley had actually consumed 200 pizzas in his first 100 days of stay at Auburn. His eating habits had gotten so bad that his coach had to tell him to lose wait. But Barkley was the rebounding leader in SEC, so he rebelled against his coach’s instructions.

In fact, the Chuckster’s love for pizza was so well-known that a guy had even approached him dressed as a pizza delivery person during a game in Tennessee. However, the talented forward still refused to give up the delicious dish.

So it’s pretty understandable why he would feel so passionately about the Domino’s menu.