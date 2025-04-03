Shannon Sharpe Gives Sound Advice to Anthony Edwards Amid His Child Support Situation With Ayesha Howard

On Wednesday, a social media post circulated stating that Anthony Edwards paid $1.08 million in child support upfront. The Timberwolves star’s ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, denied those rumors. Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe took the time to give Edwards sound advice from someone who has seen how these situations can pan out.

The controversy surrounding Edwards broke mainstream coverage once a user on X named @PrincessM___ posted details regarding the Timberwolves star’s case. She claimed that Edwards told the judge that he would like to pay the entire 18 years’ worth of child support upfront.

Howard refuted those claims instantly. In an exclusive statement with The Shade Room, Howard revealed that there are no legal documents that support such claims. Despite Edwards’ efforts to keep the situation off the internet, it has now become a big story.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson shared their opinion on the Nightcap podcast. Instead of critically analyzing the situation, Sharpe gave some profound advice to the 23-year-old.

“Take some time, cool down,” Sharpe said. “You’re upset because you didn’t want to be with her, you were just having a good time. Sometimes when you lay, you got to pay. That’s the only advice I would give him.”

Sharpe has experienced his fair share of controversies. Regardless, he understands what comes with being an adult and having a bright spotlight on him. The worst thing to do in those moments is to act out of emotion.

Ocho more or less shared the same sentiment with Sharpe. The former Bengals wide receiver is close with Edwards and empathizes with his friend’s situation. Johnson can speak from experience as he has been in similar positions.

“I didn’t do things the traditional way,” Ocho told Sharpe. “There was an understanding between those and I that I have kids from where I am extremely active in all mine’s lives. Obviously, he didn’t want the child but you do have to take responsibility.”

Johnson didn’t tell Edwards what to do but only spoke from his experiences. His words of encouragement could potentially resonate with Edwards during his difficult circumstances.

Edwards has yet to speak publically about the situation, which likely will remain the case until a court decision is finalized.