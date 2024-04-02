“Between Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic”: JJ Redick’s Take on MVP Candidates Will Likely Disappoint Mavericks Fans

With less than two weeks left in the NBA regular season, two players have separated themselves from the rest of the pack in the race for the Kia MVP award: two-time winner and reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. While the Denver Nuggets center is the favorite to win the award, some have argued that Doncic deserves it more. However, retired NBA player-turned-analyst JJ Redick isn’t among those.

On the latest episode of the Old Man and the Three Things podcast, he explained that the Mavericks’ injuries and inconsistent personnel shouldn’t be used as a deterrent to Jokic’s MVP case. He said,

“You could make the argument that certainly helps Doncic’s case [for the MVP award] that he’s had all these different lineups, he’s had these injuries and yet he’s gone out and performed and kept Dallas in the hunt and I agree with that. [But] it doesn’t mean we have to penalize other players because they’ve had health and they’ve had continuity. It’s part of an NBA season.”

Redick added that he’s irked that the Mavericks’ injury issues are being pushed as a narrative to boost Doncic’s bid to win the MVP award. He claimed that all four MVP candidates – Jokic, Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo – are having historic campaigns and voters should use logical reasoning over narratives when casting their ballot.

While Redick’s point is valid, narratives often sway MVP voters. Jokic was a beneficiary of it during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets were expected to miss the playoffs after Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. suffered season-ending injuries. However, the Serbian center led them to a sixth-place finish in the regular season and won the MVP award for the second straight year. Redick’s practical approach should be the norm, but that has rarely been the case.

Luka Doncic is not interested in winning the MVP award

While voters continue to argue whether Luka Doncic should be the frontrunner for the MVP award, the Mavericks superstar has made it clear he’s not interested in the discourse.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick asked the guard to make his pitch to win the award and he turned down the opportunity, saying,

“That’s for the media. I’m happy we’re winning, man. That’s it. You know I’m not going to answer that question.”

Jokic is still the frontrunner to win the award, but Doncic’s incredible month has closed the gap. In March, the Mavericks superstar averaged 32.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists in 14 games, as per Statmuse. Dallas went 11-3 and rose to fifth in the Western Conference standings after hovering in the play-in tournament positions for most of the season.

If Doncic and the Mavericks can finish the regular season strong, usurp the Los Angeles Clippers, and steal the fourth spot in the standings, the guard could win the MVP award.