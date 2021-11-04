“Tyler Herro plays against backups, Luka Doncic and co carry a team every night”: Charles Barkley pithily puts down Heat youngster for claiming he’s on Ja Morant, Trae Young’s level

When Tyler Herro said “I fell like I’m in the same conversation as those guys”, Charles Barkley chuckled to himself, and then in public, for a bit.

Recently in Miami Mic‘d Up with Jeremy Tache podcast, Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro compared himself with the likes of Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant.

The Heat’s star said “I fell like I’m in the same conversation as those guys. The young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, super-Stars one day. Luka , Trae, Ja”.

People are opinionated when it comes to Tyler Herro’s future and how he projects, so I asked him where he sees himself in the mix He told me he should be grouped with the likes of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant as possible future stars Listen 👇 pic.twitter.com/fQjM2fWEAN — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) October 12, 2021

Tyler Herro is averaging 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists by far this season. His performance has elevated him as an early contender of Sixth Man of the year award.

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal agree with Herro’s statement. But Sir Charles had something else to say.

Charles Barkley is not jumping on the Tyler Herro bandwagon

While discussing this topic on Inside The NBA show, sir Charles Barkley gave his strong opinion. He said “Imma big Tyler Herro fan. But just because they go the same numbers, those guys have to carry a team every night”.

Barkley continued “He’s playing against backups. No disrespect. Herro is a nice little player”. Sir Charles whole argument is that Tyler doesn’t have to carry his team every night like Luka, Trae.

Charles Barkley disagrees with Tyler Herro being in same conversation at Luka and Trae pic.twitter.com/ZBsshoP5Ta — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) November 3, 2021

According to Charles, to be the No.1 guy of a team you need a “different mentality.” Only because Herro comes from the bench, he cannot be put in that list.

Surely Barkley knows a thing or two when it comes to be the No.1 option in a NBA team. He is the guy who took his Phoenix Suns team to the finals in 1993 and lost against Jordan’s Bulls. He averaged 27.3 points, 13 rebounds and 5.5 assists in that final series.

