“Draymond Green says nig**, why can’t I?”: Robert Sarver under heavy fire as Suns owner’s racism gets exposed by in-depth ESPN article

Robert Sarver may not be the owner of the Phoenix Suns for much longer, if reports by ESPN on his racist attitude are anything to go by.

This Phoenix Suns expose has been a long time coming, especially for those who’ve waited for it. Jordan Schultz broke journalistic ethics by releasing information about this and got flak from all quarters.

But if it was me in place of Jordan, I’d probably be hard-pressed to keep the deets to myself. For they are so explosive as to easily cast Robert Sarver in the same light as Donald Sterling.

Donald Sterling, if you remember, was previously the owner of the LA Clippers till 2015. Then there was a whole saga exposing his racist attitude, and the NBA governors stepped in.

Adam Silver got some instant social credit by banning Donald Sterling from the NBA for life. And going by what Baxter Holmes has penned on ESPN lately, it seems Robert Sarver is headed the same way.

Also Read – “I Felt Violated, I Felt Naked! When Kobe Bryant made his feelings clear about wearing the Lakers’ throwback short shorts against the Celtics in 2007.

“Draymond Green says nig**, why can’t I?”: Robert Sarver

The article in its entirety is a disturbing read for anyone with an attachment to the Suns. But perhaps the one part that has caught people’s attention is where the multimillionaire says the forbidden N-word.

Robert Sarver was reportedly speaking to erstwhile Suns head coach Earl Watson after an L by the team. And it seems that Sarver couldn’t keep his cool about some things said by Draymond Green.

The Warriors’ DPOY is one of the more expressive players in the NBA. And much like boys from the hood, Green uses a liberal sprinkling of the N-word. For some reason, white Robert Sarver found it fit to start using it himself.

Also Read – “LeBron James asked me and I said I wanna be in position to win it all! Damian Lillard details Carmelo Anthony and Lakers’ recruitment pitch for the Blazers star ahead of 2021 NBA offseason.

Head coach Earl Watson tried to put him off and warned him about him not having the pass. But Sarver ploughed on, angered at how Draymond Green kept chirping on his own home turf.

Well, as things stand, the Suns may not be Sarver’s home turf for much longer. Racism and misogyny by an owner at this level isn’t something the NBA fraternity takes lightly.