"If I'm playing CP3, I'mma have some wine... Stephen Curry? I tell my girl not to call": Patrick Beverley continues his assault on Chris Paul, says no team in the NBA is afraid of the Suns

Patrick Beverley claim playing against Stephen Curry is terrifying, Chris Paul on the other hand doesn’t scare any team in the league

The Phoenix Suns crashed and burned out of the NBA Playoffs last night. Entering Game 7 as the favorites to head to the WCF, the Suns looked like they had been eclipsed. And they sure were, by a 23-year-old named Luka Doncic.

Luka went off for 35 in yet another win-or-go-home game. On the other hand, Chris Paul could only conjure 10 points. The Suns were trashed 123-90 at home, and the Mavs would now head to San Francisco to face Stephen Curry and the Warriors.

Patrick Beverley joined Get Up on ESPN this morning and launched an assault on Chris Paul. Before the game last night, he had predicted CP3 would bring up an injury, and that happened during the game. Pat Bev, who has never really gotten along with the ‘Point God’ showed no mercy and went after the 37-year-old.

Stephen Curry commands Patrick Beverley’s respect, Chris Paul, on the other hand, doesn’t

Often, Chris Paul and Stephen Curry are called the best point guards of this generation. Talking about the two, Patrick Beverley made the difference between the two known with a simple statement.

“Do guys in the NBA go to sleep early the night before playing the Phoenix Suns? Hell no. … I’m going to Steak 44 … have me a nice little wine … Steph Curry? I’m going to bed at 8 o’clock. … Mom, don’t call me. My girl, don’t call me.” —@patbev21 on @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/PRgY1ZUPNT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 16, 2022

Stephen Curry, as a player, is terrifying to play against. When you combine him with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and the rest of the Warriors, he’s a whole different beast.

On the other hand, Pat Bev says no one in the league is really afraid of matching up against Chris Paul. He believes the Point God is not someone who instills fear in his opponents and says the whole league shares this thought.