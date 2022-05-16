"Chris Paul is like those cones your dribble around... Give him the Ben Simmons slander!": Patrick Beverley goes after 'Point God' as Suns crashed and burned in Game 7

Patrick Beverley joins the crew of Get Up on ESPN and gives his honest take on last night’s Suns-Mavs Game 7, slams Chris Paul

The Phoenix Suns crashed and burned last night. They had everything going for them before the game. In a series where the home team had always won, the Suns had the homecourt advantage coming into Game 7. However, I guess they forgot to account for one guy who averaged 39 in elimination games, coming into Game 7. Luka Doncic.

Luka Doncic lit up the Suns, and dropped a game-high 35 points. On the other hand, Chris Paul and Devin Booker had just 10 and 11 points respectively. In Game 7, teams are supposed to leave their all on the floor, and we saw the Suns give up on themselves.

Patrick Beverley talked about the same on Get Up. He came prepared to talk about his long-time rival Chris Paul, and hold him accountable for all he did wrong this game.

Patrick Beverley wants Chris Paul to be slandered like Ben Simmons or Paul George

Back in the Bubble, Paul George had a bad series against the Denver Nuggets, which resulted in the Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead. This led to the rise of the nickname, Playoff P. In 2021, Ben Simmons did not shoot in clutch moments, getting him slandered from across the league. James Harden has been on the receiving end of the same since the Sixers crashed and burned against the Heat.

This year, Chris Paul has been abysmal since Game 3 of the series. However, there aren’t many people holding the 37-year-old accountable. This did not sit right with Patrick Beverley, who brought it up on Get Up.

Pat Bev isn’t wrong. If we can call CP3 an MVP candidate, at age 37, we also have to be able to hold him accountable for when he doesn’t show up. CP3 blew another 2-0 lead in his career, and is now 3-5 in Game 7s. Someone’s gotta hold the Point God accountable.