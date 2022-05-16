“Chris Paul doesn’t deserve a ring anymore than anyone!”: Patrick Beverley slams Jeremy Lin for claiming CP3 deserves an NBA Championship before retirement

Chris Paul is an NBA Legend that many hope wins an NBA Championship one day. However, his rival Pat Bev does not believe he deserves it!

CP3 is easily one of the top point guards in the NBA today. The man from Wake Forest University has had a storied career so far and has achieved so much as a player.

Starting his career with the New Orleans Pelicans (then Hornets), Chris Paul has become a bit of a journeyman of late. He left Louisiana for the Clippers, before moving to the Rockets and subsequently the OKC Thunder.

He now finds himself with the Phoenix Suns, where he had a wildly successful first season, making it all the way to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, he fell short to Giannis and the Bucks!

The moment the Bucks won the championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0evvXCktti — ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2021

Also Read: “Y’all really burning the jersey of Chris Paul, who rescued you from the perennial lottery”: NBA Twitter reacts as Suns fans burn CP3’s jersey after being eliminated by Luka Doncic and co.

Sadly, CP3’s hunt for a ring continues, as his Suns lost to Luka Doncic and the Mavs. A loss that put an end to Phoenix’s hopes of returning to the Finals.

Pat Beverley claims that Chris Paul does not deserve an NBA Championship

The Phoenix Suns’ loss marked a day of disappointment for Chris Paul fans around the world. It goes down as the 5th time in his career that Paul has blown a 2-0 series lead.

The loss has sparked a lot of sympathy from Twitter. In fact, former NBA superstar Jeremy Lin tweeted out his thoughts, saying he hopes CP3 wins a ring because he deserves it.

A tweet that Patrick Beverley vehemently disagreed with, claiming that Paul deserves a championship no more than any other player in the league does!

What u mean deserve why does he deserves it more?? https://t.co/Y0t0Sxbabu — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 16, 2022

Also Read: “The Suns were talking so much sh*t with us, but this is a disgrace”: Anthony Edwards blasts Chris Paul and co. for their blowout Game 7 loss vs Luka Doncic and Mavs

A bold statement from Pat Bev, who as we all know isn’t the biggest CP3 fan. Nevertheless, he makes a fair point. Basketball is a competitive sport where you ‘earn’ a championship.