“If Isaiah Thomas was 25-years-old and doing what he’s doing in the G-League, would he still be there?!”: NBA Twitter explodes after the former Celtics star puts up stellar performances in the G-League

After dropping a season-high 45 points on Wednesday night, Isaiah Thomas erupts for a 33-point performance against the Maine Celtics.

Isaiah Thomas has been under the radar ever since the Celtics traded him away in 2017. Ever since, the 5-foot-9 guard has been jumping teams – Cleveland, Los Angeles, Denver, Washington, and New Orleans. And this season, after a few solid performances in the G-League, the Los Angeles Lakers offered him a 10-day contract, followed by the Mavericks.

After a few unsuccessful performances and failing to get signed by any other team, IT went back to the G-League. In his first game back, the undersized former NBA All-Star erupted for a 45-point scoring rampage. Representing the Grand Rapid Golds, Thomas exploded for 45 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds.

The 10-year veteran followed his season-best performance with yet another outstanding production. Helping his team grab an 11-point win over the Maine Celtics, Isaiah managed to drop 33 points and 7 assists.

Isaiah Thomas follows up his 45-point performance with 33 points & 7 assists in a win vs the Celtics! He’s averaging 40 PPG in the @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/LMfBhW1Wtv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 25, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Isaiah Thomas puts up 88 points in two G-League games

As soon as Isaiah’s stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up. While there were a few who couldn’t believe that no NBA team showed interest in the shifty guard, there were also a few who highlighted his weaknesses.

If Isaiah Thomas were 25 years old and doing what he’s doing in the G League, would he still be in the G League? I don’t get it. — Marc D’Amico (@Marc_DAmico) February 25, 2022

Yes, I know it’s not the NBA, but I’m just happy he’s still putting up those numbers in a pro league after having what many thought would be a career-ending injury — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 23, 2022

is it even possible that no NBA team needs some scoring punch off the bench? of course not. i don’t understand why IT can’t get back on a roster. — Travis from his porch (@freeulysses_tj) February 23, 2022

He is Trae Young on defense — Christopher Loumeau (@cloumeau) February 25, 2022

The @celtics should sign IT4 back — hyrumswag22 (@lilcash121) February 25, 2022

Hopefully, Isaiah doesn’t quite the grind and earns a roster spot in one of the 30 NBA franchises soon.