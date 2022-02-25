"Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and... DeMar DeRozan?": The Bulls star becomes only the 7th player in NBA history to record 8 straight 35-point games

DeMar DeRozan was clinical in the Bulls’ win over the Hawks, putting up 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on an incredible 71.4% FG.

DeMar DeRozan is currently in the midst of the best streak of his career. Playing some incredible basketball, right before the All-Star break, Deebo had set a new NBA record of recording 7 straight games with 35 points while shooting 50% from the field.

It’s been a week since the last Bulls game and DeMar doesn’t seem to slow down. In the 112-108 win against Trae Young and co., the 5-time All-Star was sensational. In the 37:05 minutes he was on the court, the mid-range maestro put up 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists on an efficient 71.4/66.7/71.4 shooting split.

The 6-foot-6 guard becomes the 7th player in NBA history to record 8 consecutive 35-point games. DeRozan joins the elite company of Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and James Harden.

DeMar DeRozan is the 7th player in NBA history with 8 straight 35-point games. He joins… Wilt Chamberlain

Elgin Baylor

Michael Jordan

Kobe Bryant

LeBron James

pic.twitter.com/o1XcZqb4bj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 25, 2022

DeMar DeRozan is 2 games away from tying Michael Jordan’s longest 35-point streak

Deebo has now been averaging a staggering 35.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 58.4 FG% this February. At this pace, the MVP candidate will join Michael Jordan as the only player in NBA history to record 35+ points on 55% shooting in a month since the three-point era.

DeMar DeRozan in February: 35.9 PPG

6.1 RPG

5.5 APG

pic.twitter.com/HwoVj3zR24 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2022

The Bulls are playing their next two games against Sacramento and Miami. During these contests, DeRozan will hope to tie MJ’s streak of 10 straight 35-point games, as the longest streak in Bulls franchise history.

pic.twitter.com/Wp74LvgBnb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 25, 2022

As soon as Deebo’s stats from tonight’s game went viral, several superstars of the league took it to Twitter lauding the Compton-born player.

— James Harden (@JHarden13) February 25, 2022

— Chris Paul (@CP3) February 25, 2022

— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 25, 2022

Deebo has been averaging 28.3/5.2/5.1 for the season while leading the Bulls to the best record in the East. Apart from making it to an All-NBA team, the 32-year-old should be a legit contender for the 2022 MVP honors.