Basketball

“Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and… DeMar DeRozan?”: The Bulls star becomes only the 7th player in NBA history to record 8 straight 35-point games

"Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and... DeMar DeRozan?": The Bulls star becomes only the 7th player in NBA history to record 8 straight 35-point games
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
HPCA Stadium pitch report: Dharamshala cricket stadium pitch for India vs Sri Lanka T20Is
Next Article
"Devin Booker is going 75% from mid-range in the clutch this season": Suns All-Star steps up in the absence of Chris Paul, added responsibilities do not take his clutch gene down
NBA Latest Post
“Brandon Williams is only 3,083 3-pointers away from tying Stephen Curry for the record”: A hilarious graphic is displayed as the rookie knocks down his first career 3-pointer during the GSW-Blazers clash
“Brandon Williams is only 3,083 3-pointers away from tying Stephen Curry for the record”: A hilarious graphic is displayed as the rookie knocks down his first career 3-pointer during the GSW-Blazers clash

A wild graphic comparing Stephen Curry and Brandon Williams’ career 3-pointers goes viral during the…