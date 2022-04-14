“If it was 2K that be pretty cool”: Stephen Curry provides a dash of realism on constant rumors of him teaming up with LeBron James

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gives a detailed explanation of his answer on teaming up with LeBron James.

During a recent episode of the popular show The Shop, LeBron James was asked if there was any current player in the league he would like to team up with, to which he replied, Stephen Curry. The Lakers superstar had nothing but praise for Curry’s sniper-like abilities.

Nonetheless, social media and the so-called analysts went into a tizzy with LBJ talking about his desire to play with the two-time MVP. It’s unfortunate that an athlete is subjected to this kind of scrutiny for merely being honest in his answers.

With the news catching fire, Curry was asked to give his response, to which he replied the following.

“I’m cool right now.”

Recently, Curry appeared on his teammate’s podcast, The Draymond Green Show. Thus it was only a matter of time before Dray asked the former unanimous MVP about his back and forth with James.

Stephen Curry explains his viewpoint on teaming up with LeBron James.

Despite having one of the greatest rivalries in NBA history, James and Curry have nothing but respect for each other’s legacies. The two MVPs even played on the same squad in the last two ASG. Both James and Curry enjoy global popularity being generational superstars.

Reports of the Lakers superstar trying to recruit Steph have been doing the rounds since last season. Though Curry has signed an extension earning him a bank, the rumors refuse to die. The most recent is James’ statement on Curry being the player he would like to team up with.

Though Curry had responded to the statement, he would get into the depth of it appearing on Green’s podcast.

Below are some excerpts from the conversation.

.@StephenCurry30 reacts to comments by @KingJames about the prospect of teaming up… …and tells the story of a gift he got from LeBron in college pic.twitter.com/oKv4xB0omM — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 13, 2022

“It’s surreal because I will never be so far removed from the time I was in Detroit, playing the sweet sixteen game and this dude (LeBron) is maybe in his 4th or 5th year in the league and he’s coming to my game like supporting, cheering, doing all that stuff even at the place he was in his career, the future superstar, the Hall of Famer, potentially the greatest of all-time.”

The three-time champion revealed he still has LBJ’s jersey given to him during college.

“He gave me a jersey when I was at Davidson, and I still have it on the wall in my parent’s house back in Charlotte.”

Addressing a more realistic note of him teaming up with James, Curry said the following.

“Okay, if you take a fantasy draft and like building a team and you have what Bron can do and the way I can shoot the ball like obviously there is a curiosity, what would that look like? but also there is realism, that is why I said, I’m good right now.”

“But if this was 2K, that be pretty legal,” concluded Curry.

It seems like the only way we can watch the two legends play together is in the ASG.