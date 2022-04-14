Basketball

“If it was 2K that be pretty cool”: Stephen Curry provides a dash of realism on constant rumors of him teaming up with LeBron James

"If it was 2K that be pretty cool": Stephen Curry provides a dash of realism on constant rumors of him teaming up with LeBron James
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"The result gave the team great motivation to keep working hard"- Andreas Seidl admits McLaren have a lot more catching up to do after a strong Australian GP
Next Article
"I am not happy that Rohit Sharma's captaincy is questioned here": Graeme Swann defends Rohit Sharma's captaincy despite Mumbai Indians losing 5 IPL 2022 matches
NBA Latest Post
"If it was 2K that be pretty cool": Stephen Curry provides a dash of realism on constant rumors of him teaming up with LeBron James
“If it was 2K that be pretty cool”: Stephen Curry provides a dash of realism on constant rumors of him teaming up with LeBron James

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gives a detailed explanation of his answer on teaming up with…