“Ja Morant is only 22-years-old and is already the best player in Grizzlies history”: NBA Twitter lauds the 6-foot-3 guard for recording the most 40-point games in franchise history

Recording 41 points in the Grizzlies 104-99 win over the Lakers, Ja Morant puts up his 3rd 40-point game, the most in franchise history.

Ja Morant has been one of the most energetic players in the league ever since he set foot on the hardwood. After winning the Rookie of the Year honors in his first-ever campaign, the electric guard improved his numbers and even led the Grizzlies to their first postseason appearance since the 2016-2017 season. And this season too, Morant has elevated his game to a different level altogether, eyeing to make his debut All-Star selection.

Playing his 5th game returning back from COVID health and safety protocols, Morant was absolutely sensational in Memphis’ 104-99 win over LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers. In the 35:41 minutes of playing time Ja witnessed, the 6-foot-3 guard stuffed the stat sheet with 41 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks on an efficient 48.1/85.7/75 shooting split.

And when asked about his performance, the highflyer said:

“I like being in those pressure situations, I like taking on that challenge. It was a big-time win for us against a great team.”

Morant’s Wednesday night’s performance was his 2nd 40-point game of the 2021-2022 season. Recording the 3rd 40-point game of his young career, Ja has already surpassed Mike Miller and Pau Gasol as the most 40-point games in franchise history.

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant sets an incredible franchise record

As soon as this stat went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Ja Morant is a SUPERSTAR. I hope yall never take it for granted that we get to watch him every night 🤩 — KJ (@kelwright) December 30, 2021

Another sensational Ja Morant performance. 6-7 from 3 too. If this man actually retains a consistent outside shot: find a male + female of every animal, get them onto the ship, wait 150 days, and pray there is life remaining somewhere to continue the season when the flood recedes — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) December 30, 2021

Raise your hand is you tried to warn the world that Ja Morant was going be SPECIAL before he was drafted 🙋🏾‍♂️ he gave the Lakers that work tonight! A 41 piece wing dinner lemon pepper style with 10 biscuits! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 30, 2021

Is it time to say Ja is the best Grizzly ever? — Delaware Blue Coats Enthusiast (@BurnerFurkan) December 30, 2021

JA OWNS THAT RETIREMENT HOME POVERTY FRANCHISE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jiRtsIQnDf — $$Dom$$ (@Ddelliponti08) December 30, 2021

What I love the most about Ja Morant is his killer will. Young man has the clutch gene. Will not be denied in the 4th. Has developed a 3-pt shot he now shoots with lethal confidence. He scored 41 tonight, with 10 rebounds. Too explosively athletic for the aging Fakers. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 30, 2021

The 2020 ROTY has been averaging 24.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game this season. At the rate at which he is playing, he will not only clinch an All-Star berth but will also make the All-NBA team.

As for the Grizzlies, they have now won 3 games in a row, and 7 out of their last 10. With an impressive 22-14 record, Taylor Jenkins’ boys are comfortably placed 4th in the Western Conference.