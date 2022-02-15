“Having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving run alongside me, it’s gonna be scary”: Ben Simmons explains how the Nets are going to be “unreal” due to their pace with his addition to the roster

Ben Simmons talks about how unreal it is going to be running the court alongside all-time greats in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The Philadelphia 76ers were successful in getting Ben Simmons out of their hair on trade deadline day. The star, who hadn’t dawned the Philly jersey since his debacle in the 2021 playoffs, was sent away along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and a few Draft picks in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are trading James Harden to the Sixers in a deal for Ben Simmons, per @ShamsCharania @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/5VF7PKJErY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2022

With the acquisition of Simmons, the Nets definitely become better in terms of the extra defensive depth KD and co. desperately needed. Not to mention, the Nets even gained valuable future assets in the 2 first-round picks the Sixers provided them with.

“Ben 10”, who probably was never going to be suiting for Philly ever again, seemed rather elated to not be associated with the 76ers franchise. According to the 3-time All-Star, it was “a blessing to be in an organization” like the Nets.

“Having those guys run alongside me, multiple different weapons on the floor”: Ben Simmons

In an interview, the 2018 ROTY spoke about sharing the court with KD and Kyrie.

Interviewer: “As far as playing with Kyrie and KD, how do you think that what you do accentuates what they already do on the floor so well.”

Ben Simmons: “I think it’s gonna be scary. Having those guys run alongside me, multiple different weapons on the floor. And I think at the pace we want to play it, it’s gonna be unreal.”

Ben Simmons on playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “It’s going to be scary” pic.twitter.com/rEOQr2kjxH — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 15, 2022

Now, wait a minute. Where have we seen a Nets player use the term “scary” to describe the squad…?!

James Harden looks to be warning the league 👀🍿 (via @JHarden13) pic.twitter.com/FVkHg8VW3s — Stadium (@Stadium) January 17, 2021

The Nets have traded away one of the most prolific scorers in league history for a capable two-way star. Hopefully, this gamble pays off for the organization, and they turn to their winning ways back again.