“Stephen Curry shattered a tough defensive-minded team, I was impressed”: When LeBron James lauded the then-Davidson star after witnessing him defeat Wisconsin to clinch a spot in the 2008 NCAA Elite Eight

LeBron James was one of the spectators present at the Ford Field in 2008 to witness Stephen Curry put up a historic 33-point performance as Davidson upset Wisconsin in the Sweet Sixteen clash.

Stephen Curry had one of the greatest individual NCAA runs in recent history. Representing the Davidson Wildcats, the scrawny 20-year-old sophomore averaged a mind-boggling 34.3 points, 3.7 assists, and 4 steals while shooting 50.8% from the field and 52.8% from beyond the arc as he led the Wildcats to upset #7 Gonzaga, #2 Georgetown, and the #3 Wisconsin in the 2008 NCAA March Madness.

As he led the Wildcats to their first Elite 8 appearance in nearly 40 years, Steph put the whole basketball world on notice. LeBron James was one of the many basketball enthusiasts who was left in awe of the sharpshooter.

Before the Pistons-Cavaliers 31st March 2008 clash, James decided to watch Chef Curry take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Sweet Sixteen. And Curry decided to put on a show for LeBron, who sat at the front row.

SC30 went on to record 33 points in 37 minutes as the Wildcats upset the Badgers 73-56.

“I knew Stephen Curry was special, that’s why I went to see it up close and personal”: LeBron James

Later, when asked to talk about his experience watching Steph play, LeBron complimented the shifty guard.

Q: “You think he’ll be good in the league?”

James: “I think so. I think he knows how to play the game of basketball, of course. You know, being the son of a former NBA player, Dell Curry. He was taught well how to play the game of basketball. And he has the talent. Yeah, he’s good. I was impressed. Played really good against a very very tough defensive-minded Wisconsin. And I think we all know how tough Wisconsin defenses are… and he shattered them.”

Years later, LBJ again spoke about Steph’s historic performance. He took it to Twitter revealing that he went to watch the Wardell play because he knew Curry was “SPECIAL”.