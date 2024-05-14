Analyst Fears Deion Sanders Might Not Stay in Colorado ‘For Long’ After Shedeur’s NFL Move

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have been under intense scrutiny for a while now. As they gear up for Coach Prime’s second year, many believe this is his best shot at securing a winning season with the Buffs. Amidst all this, despite Deion insisting that he’ll stay with the Buffs for years, there have been speculations that he might leave Colorado after the 2024 CFB season.

During his appearance on the podcast, “The Coach JB Show with Big Smitty,” former Buccaneers star Shaun King detailed how he thinks that after Coach Prime loses Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, his future with the Buffs will be up in the air. Shaun believes Deion Sanders hasn’t managed to bring any real game-changers to Boulder, other than the ones he brought along when he first joined the university.

“I thought Xavier Weaver was another guy on that team, he’s in the NFL now, he’s now gone so, that’s why I don’t think Deion’s gonna be in Colorado for long. Even with his brand, it’s hard to get the best of the best to Colorado for whatever reason.” Shaun added.

Coach JB is on the same page as Shaun King. He reckons that even with Deion Sanders’ star power, bringing top recruits to Boulder will be tough. He’s adamant that Deion won’t easily find a quarterback to fill Shedeur Sanders‘ shoes when the QB gets drafted into the NFL. Not finding the right set of players might actually turn out to be a major reason behind Deion’s departure, whenever that’ll be.

Coach JB Firmly Believes That Deion Sanders Will Struggle to Find a Big-Time QB for Colorado After Shedeur

Coach JB has thrown down the gauntlet, daring Deion Sanders to use his signature “bravado” and “persona” to shine as a recruiter. He’s convinced that once Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, and Travis Hunter move on, the buzz will fade.

“I don’t see him snagging a big-time quarterback after this season because of what’s gone down on social media lately,” he declared.

Shaun further expanded on this point, claiming that while he believes Deion Sanders might attract a big-time quarterback, he is doubtful about Coach Prime’s ability to recruit 35 top players needed to win championships at Colorado. Shaun reckons Deion can attract a good QB mainly because the Buffs have the cash to entice prospects.

However, Coach JB then pointed out that Shedeur Sanders is a huge revenue generator for the university, holding the highest NIL value in college football. He thinks that without Shedeur, Deion will definitely struggle to compete with the big programs.

All in all, one can’t deny that Deion is committed to making waves in Boulder. Moreover, in this new NIL era, anything can happen. Sometimes, showmanship sparks real change, like it did for the University of Central Florida in 2017. Finally, to make the Colorado fans happy – maybe Deion will make history in Boulder and will continue to nurture young stars for an extended period of time.