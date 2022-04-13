“If LaMelo Ball beats Trae Young, I’ll stick my hand in a hornets’ nest!”: Shaquille O’Neal makes an INSANE bet ahead of Hornets vs Hawks

Shaquille O’Neal makes absolutely insane bet on Inside the NBA ahead of clash between LaMelo Ball and Trae Young

LaMelo Ball vs. Trae Young. The Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks. Do or die, fight or fly, the season is on the line.

If that doesn’t excite you as an NBA fan, only two things are feasibly possible. You either experience no emotion whatsoever…, or you’re lying. There is no other possibility.

Despite coming 9th and 10th in the East this season, both the Hawks and the Hornets have had their moments of brilliance. Both teams have shown some serious grit and willpower whenever they needed to, making this match-up that much more enticing and suspenseful.

But, it seems that the unpredictability of it all doesn’t faze Shaq in the slightest. Au contraire, the man just made a very, very dangerous bet on the result of this game. And this tomfoolery is exactly what we’re here to bring to you today.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal promises to put his fist in a Hornets hive if the Hawks don’t come away as victors

You read that right.

And in case you don’t believe that Shaq would want to make such a risky, foolish bet, well, take a look at the tweet below.

As for our predictions, we’ll side with Chuck here, and go with the Hornets on this one. This franchise entered the play-in in decent form, giving them momentum to build on. And when they have that, LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets can be dangerous. Even for the likes of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

