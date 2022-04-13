“LaMelo Ball is 6’7″, Trae Young is 6′. It’s a tall man’s sport!”: Skip Bayless unveils controversial reasoning behind why he believes Hornets star has better future

Skip Bayless releases his verdict on who will have a better career between Trae Young and LaMelo Ball

Trae Young and LaMelo Ball are both already showing flashes of being superstars.

Both young players have had their own respective moments as the heroes of their team, and both players can clearly step it up when the moment calls for it. It also just so happens that both players are the kind that can be both the facilitator and the high volume scorer while being elite at both, no problem.

It is these things as Skip Bayless was looking at as he recently got on his show ‘Undisputed’, to talk about which player has the better future ahead of them. And while you may think that’d be tough to predict, the man seems pretty darn adamant that he got the right answer.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

“It’s a tall man’s game”: Skip Bayless picks LaMelo Ball over Trae Young on the basis of his taller stature

Okay, we know that sounds bad, but just give it a moment here.

Yes, this man most definitely has an affinity for delivering some of the most sizzling hot takes of the century. And of course, in classic Skip Bayless fashion, they can get pretty disrespectful too. However, we promise you, this isn’t one of those times.

Now, we could tell you everything he said, write down his quote, further explain what he wanted to say, and so on. But why do all that work when we have the video right here?

The problem with Trae Young is one he cannot fix: they list him at 6’1″ but I think he’s 5’11”. In the end, it’s a tall man’s sport. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/aBSzCy78Hb — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 13, 2022

We won’t lie, we agree with Skip completely on this one.

At the end of the day, while Trae Young is clearly the better player right now, it isn’t like LaMelo Ball is a million miles away. On top of that, as the analyst said, his defense is already starting to pick up, making it likely he will be a very positive defender in a couple of years’ time.

A smaller man can definitely play. But, it is indeed a tall man’s sport.

