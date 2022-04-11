“LaMelo Ball finished this season like a SUPERSTAR!”: NBA reporter highlights stats from Hornets star’s last 10 games, revealing a superstar leap is already underway

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball shows why he is a future superstar in the final few games of this season

LaMelo Ball.

If you don’t believe he is one of the guys that’s next up, you probably don’t watch basketball very much.

Sure, the Charlotte Hornets only finished as the 10th seed, the same as last season. But their record of 43-39 is a massive, massive improvement from last year’s 33-39. In fact, the team even getting the last play-in spot in such a competitive East is very, very impressive. And LaMelo Ball has been a huge reason for it.

This season, the Ball brother has averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc. Impressive, to say the absolute least!

But, as if this wasn’t good enough on its own, his stats in the final few games of the season are so good, fans have started to consider if he is a superstar-level player already.

Let’s take a look at just why that is the case, shall we?

LaMelo Ball’s insane averages from the Hornets’ final 10 games of the regular season reveal he is already touching superstar levels

Now, before we show you just how insane LaMelo Ball has really been during this final stretch, consider this.

For the season overall, the Hornets star averaged just 32.3 minutes per game. In the last 10 games, the same jumps up to an enormous… 33.5 minutes. Yeah, not even close to the time an All-Star should be getting.

But, it seems that fact hasn’t bothered the star too much. Why do we say that? Well, take a look at the tweet below.

LaMelo Ball was denied an opportunity to finish strong last year because of a fractured wrist that still bothered him once he returned the last 10 games. This year? He finished like a Superstar LaMelo’s line the last 10: 23.3/6.1/9.1. He shot 47% overall, & 45.7% from three. pic.twitter.com/KiLED806KZ — Walker Mehl (@WalkerMehl) April 11, 2022

Those stats? On a role player’s minutes? Absolutely outrageous!

For the sake of the Hornets, we hope that head coach James Borrego realizes what he has very soon. Or else, there could be some serious hell to pay in their upcoming play-in game against the Hawks.

And at that point, JB will NEED to be held accountable by Michael Jordan and the ownership.

