“If LeBron James can keep up his consistency I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him”: NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expects the 37-year old to perform at the highest level to revive the Los Angeles Lakers

Although the two don’t see eye to eye Kareem Abdul Jabbar will be there on the historic night when LeBron James passes him in all-time scoring.

The Los Angeles Lakers are back in the play-in territory after their third loss to the Memphis Grizzlies this season. They currently have a 21-20 record and it cannot be entirely blamed on Covid or injuries. They started the season with an opening night loss to the Warriors and things only got worse from there.

It took them almost half of the 2021-22 season to have their longest win streak of 4 games. Anthony Davis has been sidelined due to an MCL strain and will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.

The addition of Westbrook to this mix has largely been unsuccessful so far. Between all of this, however, the NBA is still witnessing peak LeBron James. He is capable of winning the scoring title this season.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar will be physically present to congratulate LeBron James

LeBron James scored 35 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in the disappointing loss to Memphis Grizzlies. The fact that he is dominating the league in this manner in his 19th year is unimaginable. The 4x champion may not win the title this season but his longevity will keep him in the run for a solid 2-3 years.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson heaped praises on the King for having more 30-point games than anyone this season. He is doing everything for the struggling Lakers but the record is the only thing that will keep him from winning the MVP.

If he can keep up his consistency I’ll gladly be there to congratulate him if and when he breaks the scoring record. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 11, 2022

James is currently #3 on the all-time scoring list with 36205 points so far. He is on pace to cross Karl Malone for the #2 spot on the list. If He keeps his numbers up, by the end of the regular season it is achievable.

But catching up to Kareem Abdul Jabbar is not so easy. However, his longevity will ensure that it happens next season or the one after that. The retired Lakers superstar has his issues with LeBron James but promises to gladly congratulate him if he breaks his record.

