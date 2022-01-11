“I modeled a lot of my ball handing after what Allen Iverson did, but still gotta bet on myself”: Stephen Curry pays his respects to the Philly legend but picks himself over a prime AI

MVP Stephen Curry reveals who he would pick – prime Iverson or himself. Unsurprisingly, the Golden State Warriors leader selects himself over the Hall-Of-Famer.

Stephen Curry and Allen Iverson are two of the most influential players to have set foot on the hardwood. Back in the 90s, apart from being responsible for a huge cultural change, Iverson completely transformed how players in the league could handle the rock, by showcasing just how creative he could be with the ball. Whereas, Curry is responsible for revolutionizing how the 3-point line was perceived and utilized.

Over the course of a 14-year distinguished career, even though he never lifted the coveted Larry O’Brien, AI racked quite an impressive resume. The 6-foot prolific scorer was selected to 11 All-Star games, 7 All-NBA teams, won 4 scoring titles, the 1997 ROTY, the 2001 MVP, and was selected to NBA’s recent-most 75 Anniversary Team Players. And without a doubt, the Hall-Of-Famer will go down as one of the flashiest ball handlers in league history.

In the midst of his 13th campaign, SC30 has already been selected to 7 All-Star games, 7 All-NBA teams, won 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, and 3 titles. NBA’s only player to knock down 3,000+ three-pointers, The Baby-Faced Assassin will surely be a Hall-Of-Famer, once all is said and done.

Also Read: Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob shares his hopes from the Chef, rest of the squad for the coming years

Several people wonder who the better player in their prime would be – the Philly legend or the Bay Area hero. Recently, Steph decided to weigh on this debate, giving his two cents on the topic.

“Gotta bet on myself”: Stephen Curry picking himself over Allen Iverson

Recently, the GOAT shooter made an appearance on GQ Sports’ “Actually Me”, where he answered a few fans’ questions from all over the internet. One of the interesting questions were:

“Who do you take – Prime Iverson or Steph Curry?”

Earlier last season, Curry was seen wearing cornrows. While answering this question, Steph hilariously revealed how he would pick The Answer’s cornrows. Later, Curry spoke about the two on the court, and after paying his respects to Iverson, the GSW guard went on to “bet on himself”.

“That is a great question. Everybody remembers that time I tried cornrows. I would take prime Iverson cornrows over prime Steph cornrows, first and foremost. But on the court, I modeled a lot of my ball-handling after what AI did, but still gotta bet on myself… without the cornrows.”

Also Read: Stephen Curry says ’16-17 Warriors with Kevin Durant would take down the ’96 Bulls in a 7-game series

An Iverson-Curry matchup, with both in their primes, would have been one battle for the ages. However, the two iconic guards have been really important for the league, having a permanent impact on the sport.