“If LeBron James was his teammate, Kyrie Irving wouldn’t pull this bullsh*t!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Nets star reveals his unfiltered thoughts on his offseason fiasco

NBA Twitter reacts as Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving reveals his unfiltered thoughts on the fiasco surrounding him ahead of the upcoming season

We just can’t stop talking about Kyrie Irving.

This whole fiasco has progressed like one massive drama TV series. First, it was revealed that Kyrie Irving wasn’t vaccinated, and didn’t intend to get the shot either. Then fans find out, that due to a state mandate, Kyrie Irving won’t be available to play any games in New York because he is unvaccinated.

And now, it seems the Brooklyn Nets have finally had enough, and have essentially come out and said that if the man doesn’t get vaccinated, he won’t be included in any team activities. We won’t lie, that’s rough.

With all this chaos going down, it was about time the player gave his thoughts on the matter through a method that didn’t use cryptic tweets that needed to be deciphered. So, he recently got on Instagram live to share his thoughts on the matter.

And let’s just say, NBA Twitter had an absolute field day with it.

Also Read: James Harden delivers a shocking, yet curt response when asked about Kyrie Irving in a recent interview

NBA Twitter utterly and completely roasts Kyrie Irving after he shares his thoughts on social media

Now, while we aren’t the biggest fans of Kyrie Irving right now, we will say one thing in his defense. He did actually admit that he doesn’t endorse anti-vaccination. He is simply doing what is best for his own body. And to be fair to the man, if he knows he won’t be able to play basketball because of it, but does it anyway, that’s his decision.

With that out of the way now, here is what he had to say.

Kyrie Irving speaks pic.twitter.com/So7qwh1r2f — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2021

And now, we give you NBA Twitter.

Kyrie: People are losing their jobs

Everyone else: People are losing their LIVES — hardwoodhero (@hardwoodhero1) October 14, 2021

The vaccine isn’t 100% effective, but you know what, neither are parachutes, but there still a damn good idea if you’re gonna jump out of a plane. — 🇺🇸 Republicans are dying to ‘own the libs’. (@gopRtraitors) October 14, 2021

His whole career went down when he left lebron — chef curry (@baby_face_goat) October 14, 2021

I swear to god if Bron was Kyrie’s teammate he wouldn’t be pulling this bs I don’t like Bron but he was able to put this dude in check never heard a peep of Kyrie drama when he was with Bron so why is Kyrie pulling this bs with KD who is his best friend? Makes no sense — Kevin Durant’s Burner ➐ (@KDTreeey5) October 14, 2021

Yikes.

We won’t lie, controversy aside, we do feel a bit sorry for Kyrie Irving. However, there are consequences for not getting vaccinated. And we just hope the man decides to take the shot soon, and we can see his incredible talent back out on the court again.

Also Read: The Bulls legend reflects on the impact of The Last Dance in a recent interview