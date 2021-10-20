“If LeBron James were yelling at me, I’d have knocked him out!”: NBA fans slam NBA officials for seemingly botching a call on purpose to benefit the Lakers superstar

NBA Twitter reacts as officials make an incredibly questionable call in favor of LeBron James against the Warriors

Now, we all love us some LeBron James. But, is it just us, or can the man’s constant complaining become extremely annoying sometimes?

Don’t get us wrong. As a player, his ability on the court is absolutely incredible, and every time we watch him, it’s like we’re getting yet another reminder of why he is arguably the greatest of all time.

However, when it comes to getting calls, it almost becomes a pain to watch this man. When he doesn’t get a call, you’ll often see him make some really… interesting expressions, and crib about it for a while. And even when he gets the call, he sometimes chooses to take issue with how late the whistle may have been blown.

The worst part is, because of his star power, the officials are hesitant to give him a technical foul, so his shenanigans often go on uninterrupted. Hell, the King sometimes even gets calls that he shouldn’t be getting because of this. And we saw one such occasion in his game against the Warriors.

Let’s get into it.

NBA Twitter accuses officials of being biased towards LeBron James after an obvious call is botched against the Warriors

LeBron James and the Lakers suffered their first defeat in their big three era to the Golden State Warriors, with a final score of 121-114.

This loss can frankly be blamed on a whole range of things, whether it be a lack of chemistry or a severely awkward fit. One thing that it can’t be blamed on though, is the officiating.

Even neutral fans noticed how easily the Purple and Gold were getting calls as compared to their opponents. In fact, it got so ridiculous, that at one point, it seemed like the officials weren’t even trying to hide it anymore. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Yep. That’s pretty bad.

And as you’d expect, the rest of NBA Twitter went absolutely insane about the officiating in this game as well.

Ref is 2 feet away with unobstructed view of ball going out of bounds off LeBron… But rules it Lakers ball? Pitiful @OfficialNBARefs — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 20, 2021

If I was a ref and LeBron started yelling at me I’d simply walk up to him and knock his ass out — 💔 (@killmesIime) October 20, 2021

Refs when anyone but lebron is hit pic.twitter.com/oHoOtMEjN8 — Spooky Jules • (4-2)⚡️ (@chargersjules) October 20, 2021

How is that not called “off LeBron” in real time? Come on. High school ref would get that right. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) October 20, 2021

Frankly, we’re willing to give the referees the benefit of the doubt for at least most of the other decisions during the match. This one though… let’s just say, calling all the criticism they’re receiving right now ‘justified’ would be the understatement of the century, in our opinion.

