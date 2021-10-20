“You’re telling me LeBron James couldn’t defeat a ‘trash’ Stephen Curry?!”: Skip Bayless rips into the King, as the Lakers register an embarrassing loss to start their season

Skip Bayless slams LeBron James and the LA Lakers for their season opener loss against the Golden State Warriors

So, that happened. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the court together failed to defeat a Warriors team where Stephen Curry went 5 of 21 from the field. And the Lakers lost… wow.

Now to be fair to the Purple and Gold wearing team, their opponents do now have other players that can contribute at a high level, unlike last year. The presence of players like Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica, and even a far better Jordan Poole has made the Warriors perhaps one of the more feared underdogs during this season.

Even with that being said though, given the firepower the Lakers have at their disposal, many in the NBA community believe they should have taken the dub in this one. And evidently, Skip Bayless is one of them.

Let’s get into it.

Skip Bayless is in disbelief about LeBron James and the Lakers losing to the Warriors

Frankly, this loss was the result of the Lakers digging their own grave.

During the first half, everything was going wrong for the Warriors. They couldn’t get a three-point shot to go if their life depended on it, and they were getting smothered by Anthony Davis and LeBron James on the other end of the floor.

Despite this though, the Lakers failed miserably to put the Warriors away, ending the half with just a 6 point lead. And as we know, their opponents weren’t going to stay dormant forever.

In the end, the Lakers paid the price for their mistakes, losing 121-114. And well, let’s just say Skip Bayless was never going to let them get away with it without having a say on the matter.

Wait, on a night LeBron was as hot as you’ll ever see him, and Steph was as cold as you’ll ever see him, the “new look” Lakers lost by 7 at Staples with Lil Wayne and Jack courtside??? They lost the 4th q 38-29??? This cannot be. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 20, 2021

Now, we won’t lie. As much it pains us to say this, we agree with Bayless on this one.

At the end of the day, when you have three superstars on the same team, you expect them to win.

But hey, the season has just started, right? For the sake of Lakers fans, we hope that this was simply a case of a lack of chemistry more than anything else.

