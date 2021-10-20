Basketball

“You’re telling me LeBron James couldn’t defeat a ‘trash’ Stephen Curry?!”: Skip Bayless rips into the King, as the Lakers register an embarrassing loss to start their season

"You're telling me LeBron James couldn't defeat a 'trash' Stephen Curry?!": Skip Bayless rips into the King, as the Lakers register an embarrassing loss to start their season
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"I played like trash... But if we can win a game like that... that's a good omen for us!": Warriors' Stephen Curry records a triple-double as Warriors' take Opening Night Game against LeBron James and the Lakers
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"You're telling me LeBron James couldn't defeat a 'trash' Stephen Curry?!": Skip Bayless rips into the King, as the Lakers register an embarrassing loss to start their season
“You’re telling me LeBron James couldn’t defeat a ‘trash’ Stephen Curry?!”: Skip Bayless rips into the King, as the Lakers register an embarrassing loss to start their season

Skip Bayless slams LeBron James and the LA Lakers for their season opener loss against…