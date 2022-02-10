Basketball

“If Madonna played her music I’d leave the damn house”: Dennis Rodman joked about his short relationship with the Queen of Pop back in the 90s

"If Madonna played her music I'd leave the damn house": Dennis Rodman joked about his short relationship with the Queen of Pop back in the 90s
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Mark Cuban, I think you meant to say 2, not 20": Mavericks owner's old statement comes back to haunt Kristaps Porzingis after KP gets traded to the Washington Wizards
Next Article
CSK auction strategy 2022: What should be Chennai Super Kings' strategy for IPL 2022 auction?
NBA Latest Post
"If I had to pick one shoe, it would definitely be a Kobe; like a Kobe 4": PJ Tucker reveals how he signed an endorsement deal despite wanting the freedom of switching to any sneaker the Heat forward likes
“If I had to pick one shoe, it would definitely be a Kobe; like a Kobe 4”: PJ Tucker reveals how he signed an endorsement deal despite wanting the freedom of switching to any sneaker the Heat forward likes

PJ Tucker has often been spotted sporting Kobe 4 shoes. The Heat forward confirmed that…