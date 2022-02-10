“If Madonna played her music I’d leave the damn house”: Dennis Rodman joked about his short relationship with the Queen of Pop back in the 90s

Dennis Rodman and Madonna were among the most famous celebrity couples at one point in the 90s. The Worm has quite a few jokes about her.

Madonna is 63 years old today, and not quite as ever-present on the pop music scene as she once was. Because when she was trending, there was not an artist on the planet whose face was more popular.

It was the year 1994, and the Queen of Pop was in the middle of her erotica-based musical prime. Dennis Rodman, meanwhile, was leading the league in rebounding for a 3rd straight season with the San Antonio Spurs.

When they met each other, the NBA’s rebounding leader and the world’s most popular musician seemed an odd fit. However, they passed off as an amazingly good-looking high-profile couple in public.

Also Read – What the f**k, Derrick White got traded? Dejounte Murray expresses his stupefaction with his Spurs teammate getting to the Celtics.

It was pretty clear even at the time that their relationship wasn’t fated to be too long. But it was great for Page 3 and the gossip sections of magazines while it lasted.

Dennis Rodman jokes about disliking the music put out by Madonna

The Worm was a guest at a high school some years back for a meet and greet function. The event devolved into a scene of light-hearted humor and chill vibes all around.

It was in this jovial environment that Dennis Rodman ventured a jab at his former flame:

“She was cool. Now I can give you something I can give you got something, you know, Me and Madonna, we had a great relationship, man. We dated like a year going on, off and on for three years.”

“And in the bedrooms… she’ll sit and dance. We can put on her music is so f**king Bubba Gump shit. I couldn’t stand her damn music, man. I couldn’t stand it. If she plays that I’d leave the house.”

Also Read – Had to stop by my biggest hater’s funeral to make sure he’s dead! Joel Embiid rejoices as Ben Simmons gets traded away from the Sixers for James Harden.

It seems like Dennis Rodman, like a lot of other exes, is trying to make light of his breakup.