“No Michael Jordan or LeBron James in your Mount Rushmore?!”: Shaq is puzzled as Adam Sandler leaves out the Bulls legend and Lakers superstar from his all-time list

Michael Jordan and LeBron James were left off Adam Sandler’s Mount Rushmore list of the best NBA players of all time.

Adam Sandler is a huge NBA fan, and the Hollywood actor has been seen on the sidelines for decades.

Sandler has also coupled his love of sports with his business by appearing in several sports films, the most recent of which being ‘Hustle,’ which was just released on Netflix.

Sandler and LeBron James, whose company Springhill co-produced the film, attended the premiere in Los Angeles. The King and Sandler have a pleasant working relationship.

Everyone has an opinion on who the greatest NBA player of all time is. According to the majority of NBA pundits, Michael Jordan and LeBron James stand atop this symbolic “Mount Rushmore” of basketball.

However, neither of them is on Adam Sandler’s personal list.

Adam Sandler reveals that he does not have Michael Jordan and LeBron James on his NBA Mount Rushmore

Sandler has always been an admirer of the NBA. He has strong ties to both key members of the organization and athletes. He spoke on Shaquille O’Neal’s podcast and discussed who he would like to put on basketball’s Mount Rushmore.

While many people may be surprised by Adam’s selection of players; it is crucial to highlight, however, that this is entirely his opinion. It’s completely OK if you don’t have Michael Jordan or LeBron James on your top five all-time list.

Shaq was in charge of the podcast. In addition, he is Adam’s very close friend. As a result, it was no surprise to find him atop Sandler’s Mount Rushmore.

Sandler put Kobe Bryant, Julius Erving, Allen Iverson, and Bob McAdoo alongside Shaquille O’Neal.

Shaq, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, and Julius Erving were all named league MVPs at some time in their careers, as was Bob McAdoo, whom some may be unaware of.

Still, their resumes pale in comparison to LeBron and Jordan, who should be there, but Sandler’s preference must be respected.

