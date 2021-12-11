“What the hell could Michael Jordan tell LaMelo Ball about winning a championship?!”: LaVar Ball makes shocking comments about the GOAT

LaMelo Ball’s father LaVar Ball makes some really controversial comments on Michael Jordan and his wisdom

LaVar Ball is back people! And he is back with a vengeance!

As many know by now, when Lonzo Ball first entered the league, the Big Baller made high claims left and right. At the time, it painted a massive target on Zo’s back, with some believing it continued to affect him for at least 3 years.

For a while there though, the man apparently decided to a step back. We as fans saw his hilariously outlandish statements less and less. And after a point, it’s almost as if many had forgotten about him.

But now, with the superstar potential of LaMelo Ball being realized day by day, there was absolutely no way the man was going to stay quiet. And, well, now here we are, bringing you the latest episode of LaVar Ball’s shenanigans.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LaVar Ball says Michael Jordan wouldn’t be able to give the right advice to LaMelo Ball in terms of winning a championship

So unbelievable. So outlandish. So… LaVar Ball.

Oh, you don’t believe the Big Baller actually said this? Well then, take a look at the Instagram quote below.

And here is the full quote, as per Ahn Fire Digital.

“How often does he seek out advice from Michael Jordan? Never!… What advice he gonna give him? You tell me what advice he gonna give him. … When the last time he won a championship? And the game has changed. What’s he gonna tell him?”

We’re not going to comment on what he said. All we will say is, we would pay good money to see a sit-down interview between these two.

If there is anyone in charge, reading this, do it for the fans, please!

