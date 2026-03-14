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“If The Dead Could Talk”: Bam Adebayo Predicts How Kobe Bryant Would’ve Reacted To His 83

Somin Bhattacharjee
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Kobe Bryant(L) and Bam Adebayo(R)

Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game against the Washington Wizards from earlier this week was historic, because the Miami Heat star surpassed Kobe Bryant to put in the second-highest scoring figures in a single game in NBA history. The Mamba had put 81, and since Adebayo’s incredible outing, most of the NBA community has wondered how Bryant would have reacted to the moment.

Records are meant to be broken and it had been two decades that Bryant held it. But some people, rather bizarrely, claimed that Adebayo crossing Bryant’s numbers was disrespectful to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Ballers in the league, however, don’t see eye to eye with those trolls, or hero-worshippers of Bryant. Adebayo for one, feels that Bryant would have been thrilled to see him score 83 in a single game.

On the Dan Patrick show, he said, “If it was the other way around Kobe would’ve been like ‘I’m shooting for whatever I can get!’”

“If the dead could talk, I firmly believe he’d be like ‘congratulations young fella. You did something I thought nobody could even reach for the next 40-50 years!”, the 28-year-old added.

Adebayo has been having to deal with a ton of criticism for his performance, which is honestly baffling. Some feel he should have respected Bryant. Some feel he was simply stat-padding against a hopeless Wizards side. And then there were some calling him out for shooting going to the free throw line 43 times.

In reality, the whole community should have just appreciated him. It’s not often we see records like this get broken in the NBA. They are once-in-a-lifetime moments, and if Bryant were actually alive, he would say the same.

Adebayo is now second only to Wilt Chamberlain on the list, and his 100-point game suddenly looks a lot more believable. That said, it’s a figure that still looks almost impossible to beat. Or is it?

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

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Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

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