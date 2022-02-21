“Stephen Curry takes home the first Kobe Bryant Kia NBA All-Star MVP trophy!”: Warriors’ superstar drops 50, makes 16 triples as Team LeBron takes home the win in the All-Star Game

Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry put on a show of a lifetime as he led Team LeBron to its 5th straight All-Star Game win

The NBA All-Star weekend has come to an end, and what a way to finish it! Team LeBron took home their 5th straight win in the All-Star Games, and LeBron James was there to hit the walk-off shot.

CLEVELANDDDD THIS IS FOR YOU. Bron called game. pic.twitter.com/e4nVTxA8eh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2022

Stephen Curry put on a show for all of us. He scored 50 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal and made 16 3-pointers. Curry shattered the previous All-Star Game record of 9 3-pointers made(Paul George – 2016) and almost doubled it. He almost crossed Anthony Davis’ 52 points(most in an all-star game), but couldn’t move past the 50-mark.

There could be multiple reasons behind the huge performance. Steph might have gotten fired up from all the boos the Cleveland crowd gave him, he may have wanted to shut the haters up about his ‘slump’, or maybe Curry was just feeling it.

Stephen Curry wins the first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy

Stephen Curry has a very impressive resume. There were two things missing in it though, an All-Star MVP and a Finals MVP. Tonight, Steph took care of one of it, as he won the newly designed Kobe Bryant Kia NBA All-Star MVP trophy.

NBA All-Star Game MVP. 16 threes. None other than Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/pTnd6gSayL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2022

Considering this was the year Steph made the NBA all-time record for most 3-pointers made, the 3-point God had to show us his true colors. Steph knocked down 16 triples! 16! Only fitting that the Chef knocks down 16 triples in his 8th All-Star appearance.

The most in an NBA game, before today, were 14, which was made by his teammate Klay Thompson. Klay’s regular-season record still holds as the ASG is considered an exhibition game.

After receiving the award, Steph talked about the same, and the meaning the trophy holds.

“This trophy has a very special meaning. … I’m very humbled, very blessed and I really appreciate it.” 🙏 Steph Curry on winning the #NBAAllStar Game Kobe Bryant MVP pic.twitter.com/upHqL6mNv1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 21, 2022

Hopefully, Steph can keep the flow he built today, to finish the rest of the season strong. The Dubs are 2nd in the West right now, and would like to finish the season the same way.