Paul George’s Personal Agenda Towards Kobe Bryant Had Him Hyped Prior To Their Final Matchup

Kobe Bryant’s “farewell tour,” which took place during the 2015-2016 NBA season, was one of heartbreak and sadness for all fans and, to be honest, for all, if not most, of his detractors.

That season, following his retirement announcement in December 2015, was a celebration of his legendary career. It featured tributes at each opposing arena he stepped in as an LA Lakers player for the very last time, culminating in his final game, where he scored 60 points.

The NBA Kobe was retiring from was filled with a generation (or two) of players who had grown up watching him struggle in his first two seasons and rise to become a revered and feared legend. One of those players was Paul George, who spoke proudly on Podcast P about his last clash with Bean.

Kobe’s last season as a player was the year that PG felt he was entering his prime and coming into his own, his second-to-last season with the Indiana Pacers.

That season, PG13 set new heights for himself, achieving career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals, recording 23.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

“Then, when I was able to play Kobe at that moment, it was Kobe’s last year. So, he was, he was kind of trying to get through that last season,” said PG, on facing Kobe for the last time.

Although it was Kobe’s farewell tour, he was trying to manage his body and play as many games as he could. Before his game against the Pacers, Kobe had sat out a few games.

But when George got the news on gameday that Kobe was playing that night against the Pacers, he got hyped and knew that it was his last chance to go at Kobe: “So you know, and that was a blackout moment. I knew this was my last chance to play against him.”

Filled with excitement, he had a few clear messages for his Pacers teammates: “Don’t nobody [guard Kobe]. I got Kobe. Don’t nobody match up with Kobe. It’s me and him tonight.”

PG reiterated, “It was a blackout moment, like ‘Damn I get Kobe tonight and this is my last opportunity’. So it was a one-on-one, it was a one-on-one, and I for sure as hell wanted to beat Kobe,” and he did.

The Pacers, led by George, were able to claw past the Lakers in a tightly fought 89-87 game where PG13 led his team with 21 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Bryant led the LA Lakers with 19 points and five rebounds. But fate had a few more plans for the pair.

During George’s near-MVP-winning season while playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the wing-forward was experiencing shoulder issues. After taking some time out to recover and receiving two shots in both shoulders, PG reached out to Kobe for advice about how to approach his game.

Two years ago, he told DeMar DeRozan the story on his podcast: “I had got shot up to play because you know both my shoulders were messed up. I wasn’t playing for like a week or two before the playoffs started, just to let the medicine start to work.”

“I’m nervous going into the series because I ain’t played basketball in two weeks and now we’re about to start the playoffs.”

After his playoff game against the Blazers, PG sent Kobe, who had experienced similar shoulder issues toward the end of his career, some footage of the game.

Kobe eventually got back to PG with a lot of advice. “He gets back to me [with] literally a paragraph detailed out on what I need to do,” George added, with gratitude.

And Kobe’s advice worked!

“I go into the game, and that was all that was on my mind. Sure enough, the game was just easy. I was seeing the defense, getting to my spots. I’m reading where the big is coming. Everything that I was telling him, I was having trouble with the game, was just [easy] now. Shoutout to the Bean!” PG claimed.

George finished third in MVP voting that season, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. During that season, he averaged 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He also earned All-NBA First Team honors and was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year.