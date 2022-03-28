“If the Lakers miss the playoffs, they will be one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history”: Kendrick Perkins blasts LeBron James and co. after falling down to 10th in the West

After the Los Angeles Lakers lost a crucial battle against the Pelicans, LeBron James and co. are only 1 game in front of the 11th seeded San Antonio Spurs.

After a first-round exit in the 2021 playoffs, a change in the roster was inevitable for the Los Angeles Lakers. In a busy offseason, Rob Pelinka did an incredible job in adding superstars like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, among several other big names to a team led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. However, with the 2021-2022 season coming to an end, it is pretty safe to say that LAL was extremely far off from living up to all the expectations.

With a squad filled with several future Hall-Of-Famers, there were numerous fans and analysts that termed this squad to be the greatest team ever to be assembled. Much to everyone’s surprise, the team has been by far the most underwhelming side, which is struggling to make it into the postseason.

With their latest loss against the Pels, LAL fell down to the last spot of the play-in tournament. Shockingly, LeBron and co. are merely 1 game ahead of the 11th spot SAS team.

Kendrick Perkins went on to state the Lakers would be one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history if the LA-based team failed to clinch a playoffs berth.

“It’ll be one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history”: Kendrick Perkins on LeBron James and co. not advancing to the playoffs

Perks, who once said “I wouldn’t be surprised if they scratch the surface of hitting the 70-win season”, now stated that the Lakers would be one of the biggest disappointments in history if they failed to advance to the postseason.

“I cannot let the Lakers off the hook. I will not let the Lakers off the hook. And I know I been telling y’all I’m tired of talking about them, and I really am, but the fact of the matter is this – if the Lakers, forget the title, forget the title run, being the title contender, forget making noise in the playoffs – if the Lakers miss the playoffs, which they have a strong possibility of doing, they could be one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history. Period. It’s no way around it.

We’re not talking about them making a run. We actually talking about them missing the playoffs. With the addition of the play-in tournament, if they can’t get into the play-in tournament make the playoffs, I don’t wanna hear nothing.

I want to give the Celtics all the credit in the world. But I refuse to let the Lakers off the hook. Not with this team. All the future Hall-Of-Famers they came together, LeBron, Melo, Russ and all this… I don’t wanna hear nothing. If the Lakers don’t make the playoffs, it’ll be one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history. Period.”

The Celtics and Lakers are on opposite ends of their conference standings, and @KendrickPerkins thinks Los Angeles’ situation is the most surprising. “If the Lakers don’t make the playoffs, it will be one of the biggest disappointments in NBA history.” pic.twitter.com/uWYuQtN1ha — First Take (@FirstTake) March 28, 2022

