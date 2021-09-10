“The Los Angeles Lakers could scratch the surface of a 70-win season”: Kendrick Perkins explains why he wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron James and co. manage to win 70 games this season

With the Los Angeles Lakers roster stacked with some of the league’s biggest names, analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that LeBron James and co. could very well win 70 games this upcoming season.

After a failure of a season in the 2020-2021 campaign, a team rebuild for the Los Angeles Lakers was inevitable. In an eventful offseason, the front office managed to get LeBron James and Anthony Davis quite a lot of help to win their 2nd championship in three years.

Apart from signing 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal, the front office even managed to add veterans Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, Deandre Jordan, Wayne Ellington, Kent Bazemore and Rajon Rondo on the squad.

With this team filled with All-Stars, well-experienced veterans and even Hall-Of-Famers, the Lakers are already one of the strong contenders to lift the 2022 Larry O’Brien trophy. In fact, analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that LAL could very well finish the upcoming regular season with 70 wins.

“With 6 future Hall-Of-Famers on the line-up, the Los Angeles Lakers could very well 70 wins the next season”: Kendrick Perkins

In a recent debate on ESPN’s “The Jump”, Perkins believed that the 2020 NBA Champions had one of the star-studded squads in the league, and could very well go onto complete the 2021-2022 season with a historic 70-win campaign.

“What? This is another dead, bold lie. You cannot tell me that you’re about to have LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza. All of these players and you’re telling me that they’re not going to have a 60-win season? Please. Matter of fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if they scratch the surface of hitting the 70-win season. Just look at the lineup.”

As soon as Perkins comments went viral on social media, NBA Twitter mocked the 2008 Champ for having a rather “wild” opinion.

With a healthy Russ eager to win his first-ever title, a determined duo of Bron and Davis looking for their redemption, quite a few veterans wanting to prove themselves again, the 2021 Lakers will surely be an entertaining group of superstars to watch.

Sure, the team might lack the youthfulness and firepower to win 70 games in a campaign. But the Los Angeles Lakers could very well end up lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.