Basketball

“The Los Angeles Lakers could scratch the surface of a 70-win season”: Kendrick Perkins explains why he wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron James and co. manage to win 70 games this season

“The Los Angeles Lakers could scratch the surface of a 70-win season”: Kendrick Perkins explains why he wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron James and co. manage to win 70 games this season
Advait Jajodia

Previous Article
"I'm an even better player than i was in 2020": Dak Prescott sends strong message to his doubters after stellar Week 1 debut
Next Article
"We’ve had a lot of fun" - Lando Norris and George Russell delighted to welcome pal Alex Albon back to Formula 1
Latest Posts