Basketball

“If the Lakers would’ve made it to the playoffs, Tracy McGrady thinks they would’ve been a problem”: Shannon Sharpe shares a clip of T-Mac saying LeBron James and the Lakers were built for the playoffs

"If the Lakers would’ve made it to the playoffs, Tracy McGrady thinks they would’ve been a problem": Shannon Sharpe shares a clip of T-Mac saying LeBron James and the Lakers were built for the playoffs
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"It's a part of sports, I guess everybody don't take it like that": Gary Payton II breaks his silence on the b*tt slapping incident involving Nikola Jokic
Next Article
Why Aaron Finch is not playing in IPL: Why is Pat Cummins not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans?
NBA Latest Post
"If the Lakers would’ve made it to the playoffs, Tracy McGrady thinks they would’ve been a problem": Shannon Sharpe shares a clip of T-Mac saying LeBron James and the Lakers were built for the playoffs
“If the Lakers would’ve made it to the playoffs, Tracy McGrady thinks they would’ve been a problem”: Shannon Sharpe shares a clip of T-Mac saying LeBron James and the Lakers were built for the playoffs

Tracy McGrady was a prime baller during his time in the NBA, his latest take?…