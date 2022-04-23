“If the Lakers would’ve made it to the playoffs, Tracy McGrady thinks they would’ve been a problem”: Shannon Sharpe shares a clip of T-Mac saying LeBron James and the Lakers were built for the playoffs

Tracy McGrady was a prime baller during his time in the NBA, his latest take? LeBron James and the Lakers are built for the playoffs.

T-Mac was a problem, a real problem on the court. He lit up the scoring charts and did things that no one else did. Tracy also delivers opinions that are quite divergent from the general basketball PoV.

He already made splashes for saying Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as a duo was the best. McGrady rated them higher than LeBron and D-Wade, and, MJ and Pippen.

While that stirred the pot and raised more than just a few eyebrows, it came from a good place. T-Mac has played the game on a level very few players can dream to achieve, so his claims are more than justified.

But sometimes, it is important to hold back on saying things that are just absurd.

T-Mac: “If the Lakers would’ve made it to the playoffs, I think they would’ve been a problem. That’s what they were built for.” pic.twitter.com/1GYwJPLXdr — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) April 23, 2022

“LeBron James and the Lakers would have been a problem!”: Tracy McGrady gives his take on a team that missed out

T-Mac describes a team that was old. According to T-Mac, the team was built for the playoffs. The age of the roster meant that they cannot have played 30 minutes for 80-plus games!

They are old heads that can do damage come playoff time and not players that can get you wins during the regular season.

Tracy also goes on to describe the problem with Russell Westbrook. The articulation is neat and simple, Russ never belonged to that team. He needs a team of his own.

While the second take might just be virtuous, the first take about the Lakers being built for the playoffs might be off. If a team cannot get past the regular season, how will they fare in the playoffs, where everything is ultra-competitive?

We think that is something Tracy might have to sit and ponder about.

