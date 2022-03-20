Basketball

“If the Mailman couldn’t, I don’t see LeBron James challenging Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record”: A Reddit debate from 8 years ago shows how insane is it do what the Lakers superstar is doing at his age

"If the Mailman couldn't, I don't see LeBron James challenging Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record": A Reddit debate from 8 years ago shows how insane is it do what the Lakers superstar is doing at his age
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Good Lord, LeBron, act like you're upset that you just blew a game to the Wizards.....": LeBron James receives a routine criticism from Skip Bayless
Next Article
“I would punch Dennis Rodman as hard as I could in the first 5 minutes”: Charles Barkley schooled Michael Jordan on how to deal with his Bulls teammate
NBA Latest Post
"I'll probably go Joel Embiid": Why Kevin Durant prefers the Sixers superstar over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic for 2021-22 NBA MVP
“I’ll probably go Joel Embiid”: Why Kevin Durant prefers the Sixers superstar over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic for 2021-22 NBA MVP

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant picks Joel Embiid over Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo as…