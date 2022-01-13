NBA starting lineups tonight: Is Jrue Holiday playing vs the Golden State Warriors? Milwaukee Bucks release injury report for their guard ahead of matchup against Stephen Curry and Co

Milwaukee Bucks injury report update reveals the availability of defensive stalwart Jrue Holiday ahead of marquee clash versus Warriors.

Jrue Holiday has been an integral part of the high-flying Bucks this season. The 31-year-old is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game this season. Moreover, he is averaging 1.6 steals per game, which is right up there in the steals leaderboards.

It’s no secret that the Bucks just are a better defensive team when he is on the court. Just to be put things into perspective, the team has a defensive rating of 108.8 when he is on the court, and 110.5 when he is off it, which is nearly dead last in the league.

The Milwaukee Bucks were on a 6-game winning streak before losing 4 out of the next 5 games. This includes back-to-back losses to LaMelo Ball and the Hornets. They will now look to snap their 2-game losing streak entering the contest against the high-flying Golden State Warriors.

Also Read: “Coldest player of the game, ‘RUSSELL WESTBROOK”‘: Sacramento Kings mock the Lakers point guard as he goes 0/5 from the 3-point line in a 9-point defeat

Jrue Holiday is listed as ‘doubtful’ ahead of matchup against the Warriors.

According to the latest Bucks injury report, defensive guard Jrue Holiday is listed as ‘doubtful’ and is most likely to miss out against the Warriors. The 31-year-old picked up a knock against the Raptors and has missed the last 3 games for the reigning NBA Champions.

Injury Report Update: Doubtful: Jrue Holiday – Left Ankle; Soreness Out: Jeff Dowtin – G League Assignment

George Hill – H&S Protocols

Luke Kornet – Not With Team

Brook Lopez – Back; Surgery — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 12, 2022

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were out during the season, it was Holiday who picked up the slack. The veteran guard has been averaging an impressive 28.4 points, 9.0 assists in those games. In fact, this also includes a 40-piece against Pelicans.

Jrue Holiday last 3 games, all without Giannis: 30.0 PPG

9.7 APG

56.3 FG% pic.twitter.com/jdzj248N7c — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 23, 2021

The Bucks will definitely miss the services of Jrue Holiday, especially on the defensive side of the ball. More so against championship contenders Warriors, who have the best PG in the league in Stephen Curry.

One can expect the guard duo of Donte DiVincenzo and Wesley Matthews to take up some of the workload as Jrue is most likely to miss out.

The Bucks enter the contest against Golden State as slight underdogs. However, with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at an MVP level, you certainly wouldn’t bet against them.

Also Read: “I’mma give Kyrie Irving the shot!”: James Harden replies hilariously when asked if Uncle Drew would play home games for the Brooklyn Nets