“If there was a trophy for cringe DJ Khaled would’ve won it easily!”: When the Music Mogul attempted the skills challenge, but ended up embarrassing himself

Nike strictly did athlete collaborations up until Kanye West – that one deal opened it up for DJ Khaled to have his deal.

A sports company doing only sports deals – sounds correct. Until Kanye West’s deal with Nike, the only other artist deal was RUN DMC with Adidas. A superstar like Kanye West deserved the hype, and he blew his collaborations out of the water. He opened the gates for other music collabs like Pharrell Williams and Drake who have been popular with their sets of fans.

DJ Khaled was given a shoe deal as well with Jordan Brand, not because his music was good, or he was uprooting trees, but because he was such a loyal customer. He stacked almost 2 houses full of shoes from Jordan, and they gave him a deal. He knows nothing about how to play basketball, yet he owns a basketball court and shoots like he wears a backpack.

Nike should reconsider handing anyone deals because people like DJ Khaled bring their name down. Nobody is buying a shoe that reads “We the best” or “Another one” on them. He’s ruined a lot of Michael Jordan’s sneakers, it should end now.

DJ Khaled attempts the skills challenge 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/iXg9gpw86m — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 18, 2022

DJ Khaled should not be doing anything with basketball – even his music isn’t good

He may have an album called Suffering from success, but there is none when he plays basketball. The man is dressed like a Nintendo switch crossed with a wannabe gangster. What people see in him is incomprehensible. How he pulls major artists is beyond belief.

If there was a trophy for cringe he would’ve won it easily. — ReavesWorld (@MSdzed) February 18, 2022

He’s 46 years old, dresses like a teenager on crack, and lives like he owns the world – this lifestyle is exactly what causes the most cringe.

He takes to social media all the time showing off all the work he puts in about working out but did no one honestly teach him how to run? Or wear a pair of pants? How does one wear a belt, and still have them falling off by the time he runs half a court?

Bro runs like a big ass baby pic.twitter.com/EekD2DRFct — COLE🏵 (@ColeDoesNotCare) February 18, 2022

Fans hope he does not dribble a ball in front of a camera again – but that will never happen, because there will be a video, and then there will be “ANOTHER ONE”.

