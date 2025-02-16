“Most Chris Paul Thing Ever”: CP3 and Victor Wembanyama Trolled for Getting Disqualified From Skills Challenge

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) of the San Antonio Spurs adn Team Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) of the San Antonio Spurs react after competing in the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The KIA NBA Skills Challenge was the first part of the NBA All-Star Saturday festivities and it was a fun one. Team Cavaliers, consisting of Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley beat Moses Moody and Draymond Green of Team Warriors to capture the trophy. However, the most intriguing part was the very first attempt by Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama.

Chris Paul, known for being a shrewd competitor, showed off his conniving side, trying to hack his way through the skills challenge. In the challenge, one of the most time-consuming parts is the shooting, where a contestant gets three attempts to first knock down a three, then a free-throw, and then a contested corner three. However, CP3 found a way around it, just throwing away all of his three attempts on each shot, instead of actually attempting a shot. Wemby followed suit, and Team Spurs recorded a time of 47.9 seconds.

CP3 and Wemby DISQUALIFIED after trying to hack the NBA Skills Challenge pic.twitter.com/LuSJy74oRc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2025

Of course, to no one’s surprise, the duo got disqualified for their antics. This left fans on X laughing over CP3’s antics.

One fan expressed how they weren’t surprised, and commented on how this was the “most Chris Paul thing ever.”

This is the most Chris Paul thing ever — Joshua Fontanilla (@joshfontanilla) February 16, 2025

The disqualification did not land well with CP3, who argued with the people judging the contest. There were several times we heard the casters talk about Paul arguing with the officials. There was a moment where TNT’s Allie LaForce tried to interview CP3 and Wemby after their disqualification but wasn’t allowed to talk to them.

Meanwhile, another fan joked about how Chris Paul found a way to stir up drama during the All-Star weekend as well.

Leave it to Chris Paul to create drama during All Star weekend. — Nate (@NateDawgUga) February 16, 2025

While we didn’t get to hear from CP3 back then, we can surely expect a strong statement from the 20-year veteran when he gets a chance.