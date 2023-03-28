"If They're Not Talking About Dwyane Wade...": Michael Jordan Rated The Heat Superstar Above Kobe Bryant, LeBron James in 2009 MVP Race

Michael Jordan once made a compelling case on behalf of three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade as the latter was in pursuit of the NBA MVP award in 2009.

To say Dwyane Wade had a magnificent campaign during the 2008/2009 season would be undermining his brilliance. The 13-time NBA All-Star was a force to be reckoned with his pace, handling, dribbling, scoring and clutch prowess.

Not to forget, his impeccable defence. His lustre during the year earned him the laurels of the scoring champion, All-Defensive Second team and All-NBA First team.

A historic year for the Heat great. Unfortunately for Flash, he missed out on the most coveted individual title in NBA history: The MVP. Future teammate LeBron James was bequeathed that honour in lieu. It has been greatly debated regarding who deserved that accolade.

Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan had weighed in on this debate himself. And mind you, his comments insinuated a belief that the King did not warrant the award that year.

Michael Jordan believed Dwyane Wade deserved the 2009 MVP

His Airness has seen a fair share of greatness in his life in terms of NBA stars. Jordan, a 6-time NBA champion himself, is aware of the requisites required to clinch the coveted trophy.

In 2009 he made a gripping argument as to why Wade deserved the accolade over his counterparts. Jordan said:

“I tell you, Dwyane is a phenomenon. If he’s not talked (about) in terms of the MVP, then I think they really not giving it a fair assessment of the NBA I think.”

“No matter what you say about his team, you take him away from his team I’m pretty sure they would not be as successful. Whereas you take away LeBron and you take away Kobe, I’m pretty sure those teams will still be pretty competitive.

MJ continued:

“Not to speak down on his teammates, just in terms of how much he represents. Offensively and defensively on the team. And the leadership…and for whatever reason, that does not go into consideration for MVP.”

Wade averaged a startling 30.2 points, 7.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 79 games. Jordan was right when he labelled the 41-year-old a phenomenon back in the day.

The Flash’s best years!

Wade had some of the greatest montages a player could have within a five-year period. Between 2008 and 2013, the Miami Heat legend averaged 25.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

During that time, the shooting guard revitalized himself and rejuvenated the Heat franchise alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. With the trio, Wade captured another couple of championships in succession in 2012 and 2013.

He has etched himself in stone into the game’s history. A perennial great who will forever be remembered for his methodical manner of approaching the game.