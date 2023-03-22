“Dwayne Wade Is The Best End Game Shot Maker”: Stan Van Gundy Snubs Kobe Bryant And Co While Praising Heat Legend

Former NBA coach, Stan Van Gundy has bequeathed the prestige of the ‘best closer’ in NBA history to Dwayne Wade. Dwayne Wade was one of the beguiling NBA stars of the 2000s and 2010s.

Although he never won the coveted NBA MVP award, he was the frontrunner for the trophy for several years. This is precisely why despite not possessing the laurel, he is still consensually regarded as the third-greatest shooting guard in the sport’s history.

A title he does possess in his favour, however, was his stellar shot-making ability in the clutch moments of the game. In fact, Dwayne Wade is considered one of the greatest closers of his generation.

Albeit Flash is considered one of the best by many, former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy has now sparked debates by branding Wade as the greatest clutch player of all time.

Stan Van Gundy stamps Dwayne Wade as the greatest clutch player in NBA history

In a recent appearance on the Knuckleheads podcast with former NBA players, Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson, Stan Van Gundy made some intrepid claims. Van Gundy to the surprise of many, branded Wade as the best closer he has ever seen.

Dwayne Wade has some of the most iconic game-winning moments in NBA history with 20. Nonetheless, some fans believe that placing him above the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James is absurd.

Keep in mind, Stan Van Gundy was the Miami Heat head coach from 2003 to 2005. The year Wade arrived in the NBA. Van Gunday said:

“I always said and I would argue this with anybody, I know people will have other guys…He’s the best end-of-the-game, last-shot guy I’ve ever seen. I know I’m biased. But here’s the thing with D Wade too. Not only did he shoot at a high percentage in those situations, like if it’s tie game he’s getting the last shot, you ain’t getting one back…”

Van Gundy has seen his fair share of stars. Having been around the league since the late 1990s, the 63-year-old had borne witness to the eminence of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and many other incredible talents. Yet, he bestowed that credential upon Wade.

It makes you wonder just how much of an impact and influence the Miami Heat legend had on his peers and the geniuses of the game. Flash had never tried to emulate any of the greats. Rather, he focused on being the unique talent that he is, to garner his respect.

Flash: The third greatest shooting guard in NBA history

Flash was a handful for opposition to defenders as he used his pace, mobility and IQ to collect buckets. He was handed the reigns to the city of Miami in 2003 at the tender age of 22. And suffice it to say, he more than delivered.

The 41-year-old at the height of his powers steered the Miami Heat to their first-ever championship just three years following his advent into the league. It’s prudent to mention that Wade did have four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal alongside him.

Nonetheless, it was the 13-time NBA All-Star who piloted the franchise as the primary option. Against the Dallas Mavericks, Wade averaged a remarkable 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in six games. All that at 25 years of age.

If that doesn’t alter your comprehension of just how great Wade was, nothing will.