“If Tim Duncan is the greatest PF of all time why don’t more people have him on the Top 5 list?”: Former NBA champ Channing Frye expresses his curiosity regarding the Spurs legend’s legacy

Former NBA Champion Channing Frye takes to Twitter expressing his curiosity over Tim Duncan and his inclusion in fans’ top 5 list.

Tim Duncan is one of the most decorated players in NBA History. The big man dedicated almost 2 long decades to the San Antonio Spurs and helped them be one of the most successful organisations in the league.

Even though Tim didn’t have a “flashy” style of play, he gave buckets to every player who tried to guard him, using the insanely deep offensive arsenal he had in his bag. And finished his career with an impressive average of 19 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.2 blocks per game.

There is virtually no accolade Timmy hasn’t achieved. During the 1,392 games he played in his 19-year stint as a professional basketball player, Duncan was a 15-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA, 15-time All-Defensive, 5-time NBA Champ, 3-time Finals MVP, 2-time MVP, and arguably one of the best big men to set foot on the hardwood.

And recently, former NBA champ Channing Frye expressed his curiosity regarding the Spurs legend’s inclusion in people’s top 5 list.

NBA Twitter reacts to Channing Frye’s curiosity over the legacy of Tim Duncan and his inclusion in more people’s top 5 list

Tim Duncan is widely considered as the best Power Forward in NBA history. However, we seldom see Duncan’s inclusion in analysts and basketball enthusiasts’ top 5 list. And Frye conveyed his curiosity regarding the same.

If Tim Duncan is the greatest power forward of all time why don’t more people have him on the Top 5list? Just curious pic.twitter.com/yUJu6mMht9 — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) October 27, 2021

As soon as Channing tweeted it out, NBA Twitter went crazy with reactions and replies.

he is not better than Bird/Magic/Shaq/Kobe.

But he is not worse either.

so people may have put 5 to 10 guys over him. that’s okay. — AtakanMu (@atakanmu) October 27, 2021

Because he’s simply not better than MJ, Bron, Kareem, Magic, or Bill Russell. No shame in that at all, Tim was incredible. — Toussaint Miles (@saintmiles_) October 27, 2021

I assume because he wasnt flashy enough for NBA. Being great isnt enough in today’s league gotta have a cultural impact. — Valley Boyz (@Ed_2da_Werd) October 27, 2021

Small market team + non-flashy style / personality — RimRunningRagged (@RimRunninRagged) October 27, 2021

Several people have different parameters for their top 5 list. Sadly, Duncan not being flashy is one of the main reasons for his exclusions out of fans’ lists.