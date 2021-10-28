Basketball

“If Tim Duncan is the greatest PF of all time why don’t more people have him on the Top 5 list?”: Former NBA champ Channing Frye expresses his curiosity regarding the Spurs legend’s legacy

“If Tim Duncan is the greatest PF of all time why don’t more people have him on the Top 5 list?”: Former NBA champ Channing Frye expresses his curiosity regarding the Spurs legend’s legacy
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"LORD HAVE MERCY! Russell Westbrook led with a Quadruple Double, with 10 TURNOVERS!": Skip Bayless launches an assault on the Lakers' superstar as they blow a 26-point lead and lose to the Thunder
Next Article
"I can't go back to scoring 30s or 40s! I didn't have time for anything but rehab in the offseason": Nets' James Harden explains why he cannot explode on scoring and help out Kevin Durant right now
NBA Latest Post
"I can't go back to scoring 30s or 40s! I didn't have time for anything but rehab in the offseason": Nets' James Harden explains why he cannot explode on scoring and help out Kevin Durant right now
“I can’t go back to scoring 30s or 40s! I didn’t have time for anything but rehab in the offseason”: Nets’ James Harden explains why he cannot explode on scoring and help out Kevin Durant right now

Nets’ superstar James Harden explains his low scoring nights, and how much he’d like to…