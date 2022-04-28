Basketball

“If we lose a 3-1 lead, it ain’t cause of the coach, it’s cause we didn’t step up”: Shaquille O’Neal backs Doc Rivers for his ill-famed reputation of choking playoffs lead

“If we lose a 3-1 lead, it ain’t cause of the coach, it’s cause we didn’t step up”: Shaquille O’Neal backs Doc River for his ill-famed reputation of choking playoffs lead
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"He wants Jimmy and Broady to come back": Rob Key confirms comebacks for James Anderson and Stuart Broad under Ben Stokes
Next Article
"It isn't Lewis Hamilton or Michael Schumacher"- Who holds the record for the highest speed driven in an F1 car?
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake": Kendrick Perkins can't get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals
“James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake”: Kendrick Perkins can’t get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors went back and forth in a hard-fought series and…