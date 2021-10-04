“Charles Barkley, you look like a beanbag that’s just been sat on!”: When Kevin Heart trolled the Sixers legend at 2018 NBA All-Star on TNT Live and left everyone crying laughing

Kevin Hart trolling NBA analysts is one of the funniest things about basketball talk shows, and Charles Barkley was on the receiving end this time.

Kevin Hart is a titan of stand-up comedian with audiences spread across the world. His love for sports is no secret. You can periodically spot him in the celebrity boxes enjoying live NBA and NFL games.

He also has been a regular guest on various NBA talk shows and can be seen roasting its crew members like Stephen A Smith, Skip Bayless, Shaquille O’Neal, and Charles Barkley tremendously on multiple occasions.

Kevin has fun where ever he goes. He once went drunk to a Super Bowl event and was trying to get on the stage for the trophy presentation. The security stopped him, and it was all over social media.

Security guard playing better defense on Kevin Hart than either team did in the game: pic.twitter.com/Stj85U87co — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 5, 2018

Kevin roasted Charles Barkley for his physique

Hart joined “the Inside Show” crew and talked about that funny incident.

Later in the show, Charles was trying to make fun of Kevin saying, “I just saw a scene in your latest movie where you take your shirt off to enter a hot tub, but you shouldn’t be doing that because you don’t have a body worth showing off.”

Hart being the wittiest said, “Oh Charles, if we’re talking about bodies, you shouldn’t be the one to bring that up.”

He hilariously destroyed Chuck “Of all the people out here, you look like a beanbag that’s just been sat on,”

Kevin then roasted Barkley over his inability to win an NBA championship

While boasting about his own celebrity-NBA exploits, when Ernie Johnson asked him how come he’s not featuring in NBA celebrity games anymore,

“Guys!! What do you want from me i am a 4-time MVP, I’ve done so much that I don’t need to be playing in any of these celebrity games,”

“I already feel like a champion because I’ve achieved greatness, I am a Hall of Famer-celebrity games” he added.

The Philadelphia-based comedian wouldn’t just stop at that. He began fist-bumping Shaq and Kenny who both have multiple NBA championships, and said “You guys know what greatness feels like,”.

He then looked towards Charles and stopped his fist, saying “Ok, let’s just leave it at that.” It left everybody on the “the Inside Show” in splits.

