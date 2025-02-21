“I Don’t Care, I Own It”: Cameron Brink Recalls How ‘Short-King’ Kevin Hart Was a Great Sport About His Height

NBA All-Star Weekend was certainly an experience. The basketball on display was fun, to a degree. But the biggest highlight of the weekend was Kevin Hart. He commentated on the games, took photos with everyone he could find, and was on the receiving end of a LOT of short jokes from NBA and WNBA stars.

For those who missed it, Hart posed for pictures with Rickea Jackson, Dijonai Carrington, and Aaliyah Edwards, and let’s just say that he didn’t exactly measure up. The ladies are much taller than Hart to begin with, plus they were wearing heels, so they towered over him and let him know about it.

Hart is used to people mocking him for his height, so he has fun with it. Still, it was a memorable moment.

On this week’s episode of Straight to Cam, Cameron Brink recalled the time that she met Hart before one of his shows in Las Vegas last year. Brink was with Ayesha Curry, and she was wearing heels to the show, which she estimated made her about 6-foot-7. She remembers Hart being on the defensive from the moment he saw her.

Brink recalled Hart saying,“I don’t care, I own it! I own it. You don’t make me feel bad about myself.” She even imitated his voice, just to drive the point home.

Brink tried to put him at ease by telling Hart that nobody was making fun of him, but it’s easy to see why his defenses are up all the time. She also remembered that the selfie she took with Hart and posted online was taken by Nikki Glaser, who then photoshopped her face onto Brink’s body to make Hart feel even worse.

Kevin Hart’s height is a constant source of jokes

Hart is a huge (figuratively) sports fan, and he spends a lot of time around athletes. Professional basketball players are, as a group, probably the tallest people in the world, so you can see how Hart is living dangerously by fraternizing so often with them.

Shaq has battled with Hart over the years, and the big man got him good during the All-Star Game when he asked him why he got his outfit at Kids ‘R Us.

Kevin Durant and James Harden used the opportunity to make fun of Hart some more, with Durant wondering aloud why Hart couldn’t grow any taller. “He just stopped,” Harden replied.

Even Nikola Jokic, known for being pretty reserved, went after Hart last weekend. The three-time MVP told Hart, “I don’t want to offend you, but I thought you were someone’s kid.”

Hart may get the short end of the stick when it comes to interacting with pro ballers, but it’s worked out pretty well for him career-wise.