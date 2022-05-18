Basketball

“Destroyed Chris Paul!! Ask LeBron James, I don’t have to lie”: Patrick Beverley goes further with CP3 slander, swears on destroying Point God in college

"Destroyed Chris Paul!! Ask LeBron James, I don’t have to lie": Timberwolves guard goes further with CP3 slander, swears on destroying Point God in college
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Yeah, I remember facing Steve, he had Michael Jordan": Jason Kidd's hilarious response on facing the Warriors coach during their playing days
Next Article
"I got Pat Ewing, Shaq, and David Robinson": Kevin Durant on centers from previous eras who would be in today's MVP conversation
NBA Latest Post
"I got Pat Ewing, Shaq, and David Robinson": Kevin Durant on centers from previous eras who would be in today's MVP conversation
“I got Pat Ewing, Shaq, and David Robinson”: Kevin Durant on centers from previous eras who would be in today’s MVP conversation

Nets superstar Kevin Durant indulges in a Q&A session on Twitter, asking fans which centers…