“Destroyed Chris Paul!! Ask LeBron James, I don’t have to lie”: Patrick Beverley goes further with CP3 slander, swears on destroying Point God in college

Patrick Beverley’s slander on Chris Paul continues, as he swears on “destroying” the Point God in front of LeBron James.

The Chris Paul slander in NBA media since his #1 team in the West lost the Conference Semi-finals against Dallas Mavericks has been outrageous, much like the Suns’ torment in Game 7.

ESPN has had Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley as a guest for the last few days, and he might have increased their viewership several times giving TNT and Fox a run for their money in the last couple of days.

Also read: “If I’m playing CP3, I’mma have some wine… Stephen Curry? I tell my girl not to call”: Patrick Beverley continues his assault on Chris Paul, says no team in the NBA is afraid of the Suns

But even now, Pat Bev’s all-out attack on CP3 seems to have no end to it. He continues thrashing him and his team, having gone as far as calling the Point God a traffic “cone” who “cannot guard anyone” in the league.

And guess what ESPN does next? Obviously, give him a separate interview/segment all alone with their top gun, Stephen A. Smith.

Patrick Beverley says he destroyed Chris Paul at LeBron James camp in college

Beverley and Smith in a single room is already too much energy for the world to handle at once. Keeping in mind that one of the NBA’s top-75 players of all-time and arguably the best point guard in the league for the better part of the last 17-years is in question, the duo would go all out with the best they’ve got.

And Beverley has gone as back to when he first played “little CP” in college at a LeBron James camp.

“I appreciate everything he’s done for the game,” Beverley said. “Me and CP, this started when I was in college. I went to LeBron James’ camp. … and I got a taste of little CP there. Destroyed him. Ask LeBron, I don’t have to lie. Ask Chris… It’s always been something from there.”

Watch the former Rockets guard when he says, “destroyed him,” hilarious. But at the same time, he clearly hates Chris’ guts.

Beverley continued: “I respect his game. … But the praise that he gets and the slander that he doesn’t get when he doesn’t perform, it’s not the same as it is with every other superstar. And my question is why not?”

Also read: “Chris Paul lit your a*s up last year and your response was to push him in the back”: Former Suns star shows Pat Bev his place, calls him a failure after Wolves guard’s all-out attack on CP3

Looks like Pat Bev wants all the smoke. If he is to be believed, we must start calling him the Point God and Suns guard a “little CP”.