“Chris Paul lit your a*s up last year and your response was to push him in the back”: Former Suns star shows Pat Bev his place, calls him a failure after Wolves guard’s all-out attack on CP3

Chris Paul has been receiving a lot of slander since Luka Doncic a Co belittled him and his Suns in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semi-finals.

The defending champion and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, meanwhile, has somewhat hidden behind CP3 in receiving the criticism since his team also crashed out losing a Game 7 to the Celtics.

Maybe he escaped it because he gave almost all he had, and also they lacked their second-best player Khris Middleton, who is out injured. But even Devin Booker who was Suns’ MVP throughout the season is also skipping the criticism he deserves because the media is running with Paul’s five losses from 2-0 in the series.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, who recently made sure his new team made its first Playoffs appearance in a very long time, also got on Suns’ guard throat as soon the Game 7 started, first on Twitter and then on ESPN.

Pat Bev calling Chris Paul a traffic cone is spicy as hell pic.twitter.com/hZDsfq5GoJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 16, 2022

Patrick Beverley took a lot of shots on Chris Paul, and Eddie Johnson shows the Wolves guard his place

Somebody had to do it. In the past day, a lot of people have said numerous things about the 12x All-Star which they don’t even say for James Harden or Ben Simmons who have also received a lot of slander for choking in the Playoffs.

But when a player, be it former or current, says anything on the ongoing discussions in any sports media, it certainly makes bigger news than anybody else. And so, when Beverley decided to light up Paul on national TV the whole world witnessed and even ran along with his narrative forgetting they hadn’t believed in any of it just a day before.

And when somebody who in the best Playoffs performance of his career averaged 11 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 rebounds as a starting point guard, said certain things about a Future Hall of Famer, everybody went along. Everybody, but Eddie A Johnson.

Hold up. I happen to like your tenacity, but I saw Chris Paul light your #%# up last year and your response was to push him in the back. I also saw the Wolves melt down under your supposed leadership https://t.co/cP5mz5JVs2 — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) May 16, 2022

Not only did the former Suns forward remind Pat Bev of who CP3 actually is and what is his stature in front of him. The Phoenix man is literally criticized for putting up similar numbers in his bad days similar to what Beverley’s career numbers are.

One would argue that Beverley’s role and importance as a player are entirely different from Paul’s, but, come on! CP3 is a 6x steals leader and 7x All-Defensive First Team to his opposite number’s 0 and 1.

Chris has excelled at what Patrick earns his bread through, plus, he’s made all those points and assists record, placing him at the top of the food chain. Even if he’s the biggest Playoffs choker of all time, the man is a lot better and bigger than Beverley and almost all his critiques in every way possible.